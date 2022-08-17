QuakeCon 2022 stream schedule, rewards & charity initiatives QuakeCon is going digital for one more year. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's big event.

It's the most wonderful time of year for fans of old-school shooters or just for fans of Bethsda. QuakeCon 2022 has arrived. Out of an abundance of caution, this year's event is once again being held digitally across Twitch and Discord and will feature developer panels, various rewards, and special charity initiatives.

QuakeCon 2022 schedule

QuakeCon 2022 will take place across three days, from Thursday, August 18 through Saturday, August 20. Look for panels surrounding games like The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Ghostwire: Tokyo, the upcoming Redfall, and maybe even some Quake. The Bethesda Twitch channel will host the Thursday livestream all day. Here's the full schedule for opening day (all times in PT):

Thursday, August 18

10:00 a.m.: Welcome to QuakeCon 2022

10:15 a.m.: Bringing Redfall to Life with Arkane Austin

10:45 a.m.: The Elder Scrolls Online - Talkin' Tamriel

11:30 a.m.: ESO Veteran Dreadsail Reef Challenge

12:15 p.m.: PC Building 101 - Part 1

12:30 p.m.: QuakeCon Quiz-A-Thon Round 1

12:45 p.m.: The World of Cosplay

1:30 p.m.: Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt and Beyond

2:00 p.m.: Fallout 4 Interactive Charity Run

3:00 p.m.: PC Building 101 - Part 2

3:15 p.m.: QuakeCon Quiz-A-Thon Round 2

3:30 p.m.: Quake | Devs vs. Community

4:15 p.m.: Ghostwire: Tokyo | Pet the Dogs Speedrun

4:45 p.m.: PC Building 101 - Part 3

5:00 p.m.: QuakeCon Quiz-A-Thon Round 3

5:15 p.m.: QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest

6:30 p.m.: Competing for the Best Sweet Roll

7:30 p.m.: Take a Tour of Tokyo in Ghostwire: Tokyo

8:30 p.m.: ESO IRL - Trial Run LARP

The Friday, August 19 streams will see a variety of streams air across Bethesda's global Twitch channels. Check out panels from throughout the day on the Bethesda Brazil, Benelux, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, and Middle East (via Abu Dahm) channels.

Two more days of panels will also air from the QuakeCon Community Twitch channel. Here's the full schedule for that channel:

Friday, August 19

8:00 a.m.: Let's Play

10:00 a.m.: ESO Lorecast

12:00 p.m.: Cooking @ QC

3:00 p.m.: DOOM Lore

4:00 p.m.: Dweller Drop

6:00 p.m.: Let's Play

9:00 p.m.: Hotseat

Saturday, August 20

8:00 a.m.: Let's Play

10:00 a.m.: DOOM Horde Mode

11:00 a.m.: Apocalypse Squares

1:00 p.m.: ESO Lawn Darts

4:00 p.m.: Junkashine Run

6:00 p.m.: Let's Play

9:00 p.m.: MegaMatch

In addition to everyting above, the 2022 Quake Pro League World Championship is being held simultaneously from the PGL Studio in Bucharest, Romania. See who among the 24 competitors can call themselves the best Quake Champions player in the world, starting on Thursday, August 18 at 3:30 a.m. PT on the Quake Twitch Channel.

Lastly, QuakeCon programming will also be available on the QuakeCon Discord, so be sure to join up and find out what's happening each day this weekend.

In-game rewards and prizes

QuakeCon 2022 won't have the same level of rewards and prizes as previous years, but there are still a few things worth looking out for. The Elder Scrolls Online, specifically, will have drops enabled for anyone who tunes in on Thursday.

Hey, you dropped this.

#ESO #QuakeCon To Do List:

-Mark calendar 📅✏️

-Link account for Drops 🔗

-Tune in on Aug. 18 👉 https://t.co/n5WwV3wy0Q



See you there. 👋 — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) August 15, 2022

If you're playing DOOM Eternal, log into the game anytime between now and Thursday, September 1 to receive special QuakeCon 2022 rewards.

To celebrate #QuakeCon sign in to DOOM Eternal anytime from now until 9/1 to receive these free login rewards! pic.twitter.com/38FqEdKNq0 — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 4, 2022

If there are any other rewards on the docket, we'll be sure to update this space.

QuakeCon Charities

QuakeCon will once again look to raise money for charity throughout the weekend. Fans can donate directly to the QuakeCon Tiltify Team with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In addition to that, there's a full limited-time Pethesda merchandise line up and running through QuakeCon. Proceeds from purchases of these custom items will go to Dallas Pets Alive.

For more information on QuakeCon 2022, be sure to check out the official post on the Bethesda website.