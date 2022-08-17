ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 226 Tonight, on Stevetendo, find out if our party can save the world in Golden Sun!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're going back into our Golden Sun playthrough. During the last Golden Sun episode, our party made their way through the Altin Peak as well as draining the water that flooded Altin. Next we must make our way through the Lamakan Desert. Thankfully, we have a new ability, Reveal, that will "reveal" the oases strewn about the desert.

The party can overheat and the only way to cool them off is by finding the water sources in the desert and jumping in. As I've mentioned previously, this is my first playthrough of Golden Sun and I've had a good time with it. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we make our way through the desert and arrive at Kalay, the next destination on our journey.

Making our way through the Lamakan Desert won't be an easy task, especially since the party has to stay cool to survive!

