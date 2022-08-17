Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC will be revealed at Gamescom 2022 Bloody Ties will be the first major DLC to come to Dying Light 2, and its details will be revealed during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live.

Techland has been continuing to work on and ride the success of Dying Light 2 since the game’s launch back in February 2022. DLC was promised for the game, but certain delays pushed it back. Now we’re going to see what’s next for the zombie action-parkour sequel. Dying Light 2’s first major DLC has been named Bloody Ties and Techland will be officially revealing it during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live presentation during Gamescom 2022.

Dying Light 2’s Bloody Ties DLC was teased as part of Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live by Geoff Keighley himself via his Twitter on August 17, 2022. According to Keighley, the upcoming DLC for Dying Light 2 will get its first unveiling during the livestream presentation, which is set to kick Gamescom 2022 off on August 23, 2022. There was a teaser as well. We didn’t get much, only a skull-shaped crown/helmet with a man fighting a zombie in a seemingly arena-like structure, but it’s enough to be excited about what comes next.

Source: Twitter

Dying Light 2’s Bloody Ties DLC will be the first major DLC for the game following its release and it’s been a long time coming. Originally planned for launch earlier this year, Bloody Ties was delayed to September 2022. Ultimately, we get to see it at Gamescom 2022 now, and it should still be on track for that September release unless further issues come up.

Dying Light 2 came out back in February 2022 and, despite some critique about bugs, ho-hum combat, and over abundance of fetch quests, it has still garnered a healthy player base, well over that of the original game.

With Dying Light 2’s Bloody Ties DLC fast approaching, it looks like fans should have their eyes on Gamescom 2022 and Opening Night Live if they want to see what comes next for the game.