Gamescom 2022 returns with physical event alongside Keighley's Opening Night Live Geoff Keighley has reportedly signed a new deal with gamescom for his yearly pre-show alongside the return of a physical event in August.

Gamescom has traditionally been one of the biggest gaming events of the entire year in the world. We’ve seen the convention center in Cologne, Germany gather attendees in the hundreds of thousands looking to see the latest games and news from publishers and developers. COVID-19 curtailed that spectacle for a while and forced gamescom to go digital, leaning on Geoff Keighley and his Opening Night Live show. Keighley’s ONL is coming back in 2022, but so is gamescom 2022 with the return of a physical event in August.

Gamescom announced its hybrid physical/digital return via a press release on March 10, 2022. According to the release, gamescom 2022 is set to return to the Koelnmesse convention and trade center in Cologne, Germany during the dates of August 24 to 28, 2022. The German Games Industry Association has also announced an effort to make this year’s event greener, offsetting the carbon footprint by using some of the proceeds from the event to support a wind energy project in Brazil and a clean cooking stove project in Nigeria. That comes in addition to the option to support the 20,000 sqaure kilometer gamescom forest project near Bayreuth, Germany.

Happy to announce I have signed a new deal to continue producing and hosting @gamescom Opening Night Live.



We will see you back live in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, August 23. pic.twitter.com/kQVd73s8zP — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 10, 2022

In addition to the physical event returning to the Koelnmesse, Geoff Keighley announced via his Twitter that he has signed a new deal with gamescom to produce this year’s iteration of Opening Night Live, which will take place ahead of gamescom 2022 on August 23, 2022. This will be part of the overall efforts to bring gamescom news and reveals worldwide to gamers who can’t attend the event. In previous years, Keighley’s Opening Night Live was a major factor in keeping the fun of gamescom going when there was no physical event due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic.

With both gamescom and Opening Night Live returning this coming August, it seems like the organizers are ready to bring one of the world’s largest gaming events back in full form. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more announcements and updates ahead of gamescom 2022.