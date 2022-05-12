Dying Light 2 first story DLC delayed to September 2022 Techland originally intended to roll out Dying Light 2's first major story DLC in June, but needs more time to make sure it's ready.

Dying Light 2 has been out for a bit now and Techland is still feverishly working to make it better with improvements and new content. The game’s first story DLC was set to land in June 2022, expanding the overall narrative of the game with new quests to pursue. However, it seems Techland has run into some snags. The first Dying Light 2 story DLC has been delayed back to September as a result.

Techland announced the delay on Dying Light 2’s first story DLC via the Dying Light Twitter.

“Your feedback always has the highest priority for us,” the tweet reads. “And we want to be honest and transparent with you. We will still need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC. It is now planned to be released in September.”

With that said, it looks like one Dying Light 2’s first major DLCs will be spending a little more time in the oven before its launch later this year.

Dying Light 2's content roadmap now reflects the first story DLC delay to September, but Photo Mode and the first game Chapter are still on track for June.

Techland didn’t leave players empty handed after announcing the delay. Apparently, new content in the form of a game Chapter is on the way to Dying Light 2 in June. This will include new content and events to explore throughout the city. June will also bring a Photo Mode, allowing players to capture their moments in-game via screenshots with a number of filters and other customization options.

Dying Light 2 came out in February 2022 and has been a decent enough time that Techland has improved upon since. The story was a bit predictable at times, but there was an essence of mystery that kept us hooked to see how things turned, as written in our Shacknews review.

With Techland delaying Dying Light 2’s first story DLC to spruce it up further, we’ll look forward to seeing more details closer to September. In the meantime, it looks like we can look forward to the new Chapter and Photo Mode in June.