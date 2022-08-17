Crash Bandicoot 4 developer Toys For Bob teases potential new game Toys For Bob most recently developed Crash Bandicoot 4 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and in a cheeky tweet, the studio teased it's working on something new.

Toys For Bob has been quite a solid studio under Activision’s umbrella, aiding the publisher in reviving and continuing some classic 3D platformers such as the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon series. Now it seems the studio has another project on its hands. Toys For Bob recently shared a history of the games it has developed and at the bottom of the list was a spot for a game that has not been revealed quite yet.

Toys For Bob shared its cheeky new game tease in a tweet on its main Twitter account on August 17, 2022. Much of the tweet is simply a celebration of Toys For Bob’s history since the studio opened, including a long and extensive list of the games it has worked on. However, down at the bottom of the list is a fun little mystery addition. There’s a box with just “???” and over in the list to the side, it’s marked as a supposed 18th project for Toys For Bob.

Toys For Bob's history of game development ends with a mysterious 18th project which is likely to be an all-new game for the developer.

Source: Twitter

This likely means that Toys For Bob actively has a new game in the works, though what that game is remains to be seen at this point. The studio has previously worked on the Skylanders toys-to-life series, as well as bringing back Spyro the Dragon in the impeccable Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It then went on to move Crash Bandicoot forward with a new game in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Toys For Bob has a pretty clear knack for handling lighthearted 3D platformers and one has to wonder if it will continue that effort with an established franchise or if we are getting an altogether new IP from the developer.

Whatever Toys For Bob is up to, we should be on the lookout for a reveal in the near future. Stay tuned as we await new details and an official reveal on the studio’s new game.