Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser investigating sexual misconduct allegations After Kotaku shared a report on sexual harassment and misconduct at Nintendo of America, president Doug Bowser has since vowed to look into the claims.

Following a harrowing report from Kotaku that outlines instances of sexual misconduct and harassment that took place at Nintendo of America’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, President Doug Bowser has come out with a statement addressing the matter. According to Bowser in a post on Nintendo’s SharePoint account, Nintendo of America is taking the allegations seriously and are investigating the claims.

“We have strict policies designed to protect our employees and associates from inappropriate conduct and expect full compliance with these policies by all who work for or with us,” Doug Bowser said in the post. “We have and will always investigate any allegations we become aware of, and we are actively investigating these most recent claims.”

This investigation comes after former Nintendo of America contractors revealed to Kotaku details that paint the company as a hostile workplace for female employees. According to those that spoke with Kotaku, two managers were accused of instances of misconduct, while the general workplace culture was described as being akin to a “frat house.”

“[Product testing] really felt like a frat house sometimes,” one former game tester told Kotaku.

Women were noticeably underrepresented among Nintendo’s hired contractors, in addition to many being passed up for full time positions. According to Kotaku’s report, the estimated percentage of female contractors in game testing sat around 10 percent. Among full time employees, only 37 percent are women, and women make up only 23.7 percent of Nintendo’s managers globally.

“Your chance [of being converted to full time] was probably worse as a girl,” said a former product tester who worked on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. “It’s usually guys [who get promoted]. They’re usually all friends. They watch the Super Bowl together.”

© Nintendo

The report gets even more disconcerting as you continue to read through it as it goes on to detail things including stalking allegations that led to an employee reportedly crying at her desk and experiencing panic attacks, on top of her being told she’d be fired if she tried to report the harassment. Other aspects detail one manager, Forrest, having a history of making inappropriate comments and advances on female game testers.

Several sources tell Kotaku that Forrest made inappropriate advances toward female testers. Among them was Allison, who worked under Forrest as a data entry assistant. “It was pretty common knowledge that he would make comments, hit on people, like to [tell] associates, ‘Oh she’s so beautiful,’” she says. Former contract tester Chris Ollis, who worked at Nintendo until 2014, recalls that “[Forrest] went after all the associate girls” and that associates would even warn each other to stay away from his desk. A former tester said that he would comment on female associates’ weight and appearance.

There’s a lot to process in the report, so we recommend checking it out in full over on Kotaku. With all that being said, it’s good to hear that Doug Bowser and Nintendo of America are now looking into these allegations. Hopefully it’ll lead to real solutions for female employees, and an improvement in workplace culture. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as more information comes to light regarding the situation.

