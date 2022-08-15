Smash World Tour 2022 Championships sets dates for December The finale of the Smash World Tour 2022 series of competitions is set to finish in San Antonio Texas in mid-December.

The Smash World Tour 2022 has been running around the world in a circuit of Smash Bros. events. It’s all coming to a close though. This years Smash World Tour is pulling into its final stops, and it all leads up to the Smash World Tour 2022 Championships. They’re set to take place in San Antonio, TX and we have official dates for the finale of the tour coming up in mid-September.

The organizers of Smash World Tour 2022 announced details for the Championship event on the Smash World Tour twitter on August 15, 2022. According to the announcement, the Smash World Tour 2022 Championships will take place from December 9 to 11, taking place at the Tech Port Center & Arena in San Antonio, Texas. It will begin with a Last Chance Qualifier event in which players will compete for remaining slots in the final Championship event. Then, on December 11, 30 players will be narrowed down to the Top 8, who will fight it out for their part of the $250,000 prize pool. Early Bird Registration for the Smash World Tour 2022 Championships will open on August 26, 2022 on the event’s Start.gg page.

The Smash World Tour 2022 Championships will take place from December 9 to December 11 in San Antonio, Texas.

Source: Smash World Tour

The Smash World Tour 2022 has been back in full stride for its latest outing. After a year in which the final results brought some controversy, this event has pushed to be bigger and better than 2021. The tour came back with one of the biggest prize pools ever announced in Super Smash Bros. competitive history and has gathered its finalists from other major competitions throughout the year, including the recent Super Smash Con 2022 event this last weekend.

With Smash World Tour 2022 closing in on its final events, only APEX 2022 remains in North America in November, just ahead of the Last Chance Qualifier. Stay tuned for more Smash Bros. competitive news right here at Shacknews.