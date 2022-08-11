Super Smash Con 2022: Streams, schedule, brackets & prize pool High level Super Smash Bros. competitive play is going down this weekend at Super Smash Con 2022. Tune in as the action goes live with this viewing guide!

There’s no rest for competitive gamers. EVO might be behind us, but Super Smash Bros. wasn’t there. Thankfully, Super Smash Con 2022 is right around the corner in Chantilly, Virginia, and it’s bringing together some of the best Smash Bros. talent in the world in competitions for Melee, Ultimate, singles, doubles, and more. There’s even an awards show hosted by our own WWES host, Rodney Conyers Jr. Want to know how to catch it all? Then we have all the details for you right here.

Super Smash Con 2022 prize pool

According to Liquidpedia, players at Super Smash Con 2022 are set to compete for an overall prize pool of around $23,880 USD. In addition to this is a $9,760 USD specifically for the Doubles competitions

Super Smash Con 2022 schedule, brackets, & streams

Super Smash Con 2022's schedule will run from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14.

Source: Super Smash Con

There are a multitude of competitions set to take place during the Super Smash Con 2022 schedule, attended by notable players such as MKLeo, Maister, Tweek, Glutonny, Riddles, Dabuz, and Marss, just to name a few. You can find each of the competitions, as well as where to find their brackets, and where and when to watch them below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles 1v1

Pools

Friday, August 12: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 13: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 14: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

Top 8

Sunday, August 14: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Bracket

Where to watch: VGBootCamp (Top 8) & VGBootCamp3

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles 2v2

Pools

Friday, August 12: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Top 4

Friday, August 12: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Bracket

Where to watch: VGBootCamp3

Super Smash Bros. Melee Singles 1v1

Pools

Friday, August 12: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 13: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Top 8

Sunday, August 14: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Bracket

Where to watch: VGBootCamp2 (Top 8) & VGBootCamp4

Super Smash Bros. Melee Doubles 2v2

Top 6

Friday, August 12: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Bracket

Where to watch: VGBootCamp2

Super Smash Bros. Wii U Singles 1v1

Pools

Saturday, August 13: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Top 8

Saturday, August 13: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Bracket

Where to watch: VGBootCamp3

Super Smash Bros. Wii U Doubles 2v2

Bracket

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Singles 1v1

Pools

Saturday, August 13: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Top 8

Saturday, August 13: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Bracket

Where to watch: VGBootCamp4

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Doubles 2v2

Bracket

Super Smash Bros. 64 Singles 1v1

Pools

Friday, August 12: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 13: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Top 8

Saturday, August 13: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Bracket

Where to watch: VGBootCamp2 (Top 8) & VGBootCamp4

Super Smash Bros. 64 Doubles 2v2

Bracket

The Smashies Award show

I'm happy to announce that I'll be co-hosting the Smashies w/ @CONEY. https://t.co/8eHIPVjuZp — Rodney @ VA (@rodneyconyersjr) August 9, 2022

The Smashies Award show is a special celebration of accomplishments in the Smash Bros. community, hosted by WWES host Rodney Conyers Jr. and co-host Zak "Coney" Zeeks of Panda Global.

Schedule: Friday, August 12 @ 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Where to watch: VGBootCamp

That covers the entirety of Super Smash Con 2022. Tune in all weekend as the action runs live on various channels and see who comes out on top of this Smash Bros. major event.