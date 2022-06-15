Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Here are all of the Stage Challenges and dates for Rocket League Season 7.
Rocket League season 7 is underway, and with a new season comes a new batch of challenges to complete. Doing so will help you quickly progress through your Rocket Pass and unlock some tasty rewards, so you won’t want to ignore them. Let’s jump in and take a look at all of the Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges and dates.

Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges & dates

rocket league season 7 stage challenges

These are all of the Stage Challenges and their respective dates in Rocket League Season 7. There are a total of four Stages, each rolling out at different points throughout the season. We’ll be updating this guide on the day of each new Stage with its respective challenges.

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 1 Challenges

Free Challenges

  • Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Play 1 Psyonix scheduled Tournament
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Get 75 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

  • Hold the other team to zero Goals in 3 Online Matches
  • Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Assists in Online Matches
  • Earn 5 MVP honors in Online Matches
  • Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on July 6 for the Season 7 Stage 2 Challenges!

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 3 Challenges

Come back on July 27 for the Season 7 Stage 3 Challenges!

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 4 Challenges

Come back on August 17 for the Season 7 Stage 4 Challenges!

Those are all of the Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges. As we continue to keep up with everything happening in Rocket League, stick with Shacknews as your number one source of info.

