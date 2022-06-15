Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges & dates Here are all of the Stage Challenges and dates for Rocket League Season 7.

Rocket League season 7 is underway, and with a new season comes a new batch of challenges to complete. Doing so will help you quickly progress through your Rocket Pass and unlock some tasty rewards, so you won’t want to ignore them. Let’s jump in and take a look at all of the Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges and dates.

These are all of the Stage Challenges and their respective dates in Rocket League Season 7. There are a total of four Stages, each rolling out at different points throughout the season. We’ll be updating this guide on the day of each new Stage with its respective challenges.

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 1 Challenges

Free Challenges

Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches

Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

Play 1 Psyonix scheduled Tournament

Win 15 Online Matches

Get 75 Assists in Online Matches

Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

Hold the other team to zero Goals in 3 Online Matches

Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Get 100 Assists in Online Matches

Earn 5 MVP honors in Online Matches

Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on July 6 for the Season 7 Stage 2 Challenges!

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 3 Challenges

Come back on July 27 for the Season 7 Stage 3 Challenges!

Rocket League Season 7 Stage 4 Challenges

Come back on August 17 for the Season 7 Stage 4 Challenges!

Those are all of the Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges.