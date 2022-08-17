Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Retail Therapy Ep.11: Star Wars

Today we head to a galaxy far, far away as we take a look at Star Wars fandom and the many, many collectibles from the franchise.

Blake Morse
Blake Morse
Shacknews
2

The force is strong with us today for a very special episode of Retail Therapy. As today we’ll be taking a look at one of the biggest fandoms out there. That’s right, today’s show is all about Star Wars! We’ll be taking a look at some items from Rod, Blake and Greg’s personal collections as well as our special guest’s collection. Who’s our special guest today? Why, none other than YouTube sensation Adam Vincent Turner, otherwise known as
CrazyBlackMan108 to the children.

If you want to see all the Star Wars goodies that the gang has to show off today, you’ll need to tune into the official Shacknews Twitch channel or you can simply catch all the action in the embed below. Remember that you can’t join in on the conversation if you don’t head to Twitch and log in, so we’d encourage you to come join us on our homepage if you can. The action all starts promptly at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET today, so make sure you’ve got your popcorn and giant soda in hand and ready to go by then!

We really can’t thank you enough for all the love and support you have for our livestream shows like Retail Therapy. And while we’d never force you to give us a follow or sub on our Twitch channel, we do strongly encourage you to do so. Heck, you can even get a free Twitch sub each month if you link your Twitch account with your Amazon Prime account. No matter what you decide to do though, we hope you keep tuning in and enjoying all the content we make. Now, let’s get ready to party like a bunch of Ewoks who just blew up the Death Star on today’s episode of Retail Therapy!

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola