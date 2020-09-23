Evening Reading - September 23, 2020

G'day Shacknews, it's Wednesday my dudes. You know what that means? There's a picture of my other cat Wednesday at the bottom of the article. But before we get to looking at her, let's chat. How was your day? It's halfway through the week now, the worst of it is over. What is Thursday if not Friday-Lite? To really help you get in the mood for the end of the week slide, how about we read some of the content the editors here have been working on today? Come, let's click some Shacknews articles and then look at some Among Us memes.

LOOP DADDY

Nothin' like a bit of Rebillet to soothe the soul on a Wednesday night.

Pretty Sus Time AKA Among Us meme corner

It's true. Except for those times when your mate just dominates the discussion time. Pretty sus. These are some pro-strats you should remember when playing Among Us. Found a dead body? That means that player was not the impostor. Do your research before attempting a murder in Among Us. Learn how to get away with it. I play Lime Green, I'm probably a bit of a jerk in the game, at least when I'm an Impostor. Get ready to ask "Where?" as soon as someone slaps that Emergency Discussion button or reports a body.

Self reports in Among Us pic.twitter.com/h2EHnOKEGG — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) September 24, 2020

Those are some quality Among Us memes. Have you played yet? If you do, make sure you check out our Among Us guides and definitely play with as many mates as you can in Discord. It makes the discussion process a real laugh.

Don't steal gains

i was high with a bodybuilder friend once and i talked about how it was kinda messed up that we eat other animal's muscles to grow our own. he went vegan after that and said "never again. those are their gains bro, not mine" — Mohammad (@WongKarWax) September 23, 2020

That's a class act from a bodybuilder. Good for them. I'm a plant-based eater myself. You ever tried faux-meat products?

No dessert unless you finish your games

Alternatively, we get a games-as-a-service Elder Scrolls title.

You have mail!

You'll need to sign for this, it's rather precious and fragile.

Nightmare fuel

Well, you asked for it...



This is official lore now



Remember:



• Human shown for scale

• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)

• This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes

• We can't take it back



Official Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist:https://t.co/OgiS6WXzno pic.twitter.com/eCLJu1DBpP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 23, 2020

Yep, that's enough internet for today.

As promised, here's a photo of Wednesday having a snooze. She's using her paw to cover her face!

