RTX 3090 expected to be in 'limited supply' on launch day, Nvidia apologizes in advance Those thinking the more expensive RTX 3090 BFGPU might be easier to get on launch day might want to prepare for a race.

The RTX 3090 BFGPU is right around the corner with a launch date on September 24, and you might think that because it’s the more expensive high-powered version of the RTX 30-Series, it will be an easier pickup. You might want to rethink that. According to Nvidia itself, the card will be in “limited supply” on launch day and the company has pre-emptively apologized for frustrations as it tries to get more cards ready to meet buyer demand.

Nvidia posted about the RTX 3090 BFGPU on the company blog, just ahead of the card’s actual launch on September 24, Nvidia mostly reasserts the power the RTX 3090 packs into its design. The card is clearly built for creators and specialized users. However, you may want to be aware of the warning and apology near the end of the blog.

“Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologize upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day,” Nvidia wrote.

“We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.”

For those that somehow missed it, the RTX 3080’s recent sales day, it was a chaotic maelstrom to say the least. The RTX 3080s sold out immediately and many were on eBay for exorbitant prices just as fast. It was a fiasco that forced Nvidia to apologize for what they deemed “underestimating buyer demand,” and it’s likely also the prompting concern behind the above limited-quantity apology.

By many accounts, the RTX 3080 lives up to the hype going around about its performance, but that just makes it harder to obtain while we wait for Nvidia and partners to step up production. In any case, the RTX 3090 BFGPU is set for launch on Thursday, September 24, 2020. If you’re looking to get your hands on one, be sure to watch the 3090 sales page, check out our RTX 30-Series preorder guide, and be ready for a race to the checkout page.