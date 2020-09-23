5 decks to take into Hearthstone's Scholomance Academy Heroic Brawliseum

It's been a while since Hearthstone opened up the Heroic Brawliseum, but roughly a month after releasing the Scholomance Academy expansion, it has returned. Instead of the normal weekly Tavern Brawl, the Heroic Brawliseum uses the Arena format with Standard constructed decks. That means putting together the strongest deck possible to either ride to victory with 12 wins or fizzle out with three losses.

Card packs, Gold, and Mana on the line, as players put up 150 Gold or $1.99 to compete. (Update: This is actually a different brawl this time around and the price has gone up significantly. There is no first free try and the price is now 1,000 Gold or $9.99.) Take a look at these five helpful deck suggestions from Shacknews.

Alliestrasza's Turtle Mage

1x (1) Animated Broomstick

1x (2) Depth Charge

1x (1) Sphere of Sapience

2x (2) Acidic Swamp Ooze

1x (2) Astromancer Solarian

2x (2) Cult Neophyte

2x (2) Doomsayer

1x (3) Earthen Ring Farseer

2x (3) Frost Nova

1x (3) Frozen Shadoweaver

1x (4) Bone Wraith

2x (4) Escaped Manasaber

1x (4) Lorekeeper Polkelt

1x (4) Maiev Shadowsong

2x (4) Potion of Illusion

1x (5) Boompistol Bully

1x (5) Nightblade

2x (6) Blizzard

2x (6) Khartut Defender

2x (8) Tortollan Pilgrim

Deck ID: AAECAf0ECp4F8wzypQPDtgONuwPWvgPtvgOVzQOPzgP21gMKigHJA8sEigehoQOLpAOEsQOEtgPl0QOL1QMA

Turtle Mage has been dominating the Hearthstone ladder over the past month. There are few counters for it outside of quick-striking aggro decks, because Tortollan Pilgrim and Potion of Illusion constantly generate new resources, including the health-recovering Khartut Defender. Meanwhile, Nightblade can siphon off the opponent's health. Yes, Nightblade is a thing in 2020! Who knew?

There are several variants of this deck floating around, so feel free to experiment. Maybe sub in Wand Thief for Depth Charge or something like that. But your keys to winning are Tortollan Mage and Potion of Illusion.

Having said that, this deck does require luck and skill to play successfully. If you draw both your Potions of Illusion early, you have no combo and you're just dead. There's no way to fully prevent that from happening, but the best way to put the odds more in your favor is with Sphere of Sapience (which lets you put the Potions at the bottom of your deck when drawn) and Lorekeeper Polkelt (which shuffles your deck so that you draw your Pilgrims first).

Regardless of the variant you use, the Turtle Mage is one of your best shots at victory. You can either use it yourself or try to counter it, but either way, it's going to be used a lot in this week's Brawliseum.

Thijs' Bomb Warrior

2x (1) Risky Skipper

2x (1) Shield Slam

2x (1) Sky Raider

2x (1) Upgrade!

2x (2) Armorsmith

1x (2) Battle Rage

2x (2) Corsair Cache

1x (3) Ancharrr

2x (3) Bladestorm

1x (3) Lord Barov

2x (3) Shield Block

1x (4) Hoard Pillager

2x (4) Wrenchcalibur

2x (5) Brawl

1x (5) Captain Greenskin

2x (5) Cutting Class

1x (5) Doctor Krastinov

1x (7) Blastmaster Boom

1x (8) Deathwing, Mad Aspect

Deck ID: AAECAQcIkAPIA5uUA96tA9+tA+iwA5PQA6rSAwtL/wOiBNQE/wealAPdrQOktgO4uQPAuQP31AMA

Thijs Molendijk's Bomb Warrior has undergone a few changes since he uploaded this video a month ago. For his Grandmasters run, he's switched out a few cards, like Captain Greenskin, but the objective remains the same. It's to overwhelm your opponent's deck with bombs and blow them to kingdom come. The Risky Skipper/Armorsmith keeps your Armor total up and keeps you standing long enough to keep pumping out those bombs.

Just be aware that Bomb Warrior is a gamble here. It wrecks Highlander decks and Pure Paladin decks, but it also gets countered hard by the aforementioned Turtle Mage. Weigh the pros and cons before taking this one into battle. Assuming you don't run into those Turtle Mages, this should serve you well.

Nohandsgamer's Soul Fragment Demon Hunter

1x (1) Consume Magic

2x (1) Spirit Jailer

2x (1) Twin Slice

2x (2) Blade Dance

2x (2) Chaos Strike

2x (2) Manafeeder Panthara

2x (2) Soul Shear

2x (2) Wandmaker

2x (3) Aldrachi Warblades

1x (3) Shardshatter Mystic

1x (4) Hoard Pillager

1x (4) Kayn Sunfury

2x (4) Marrowslicer

2x (5) Glaivebound Adept

2x (5) Soulshard Lapidary

2x (6) Skull of Gul'dan

1x (7) Soulciologist Malicia

Deck ID: AAECAea5AwTosAPaxgPUyAPP0gMNh7oD17sD4LwD2cYD/MgD/sgD0c0D+84D/tEDzNIDzdID1NID99UDAA==

Luke "Nohandsgamer" Kooken has been riding Demon Hunter on the ladder for a while, but has also found success with it on the Grandmasters circuit. There's a lot to like about this deck. It strikes quickly, it gets good card draw, it hits exceptionally hard, and the Soul Fragments can not only up the Demon Hunter's Attack power, it can then use Blade Dance to clear the board.

It doesn't look like it on the surface, but the Soul Fragment Demon Hunter is kind of a jack-of-all-trades deck. Glaivebound Adept and Soulshard Lapidary hit with such raw power, this Demon Hunter deck can threaten lethal at Turn 5 or 6.

Trump's Quest Warlock

2x (1) Mortal Coil

1x (1) Rain of Fire

2x (1) Soulfire

1x (1) Supreme Archaeology

2x (2) Mo'arg Artificer

2x (2) Nether Breath

2x (2) Plot Twist

2x (2) Questing Adventurer

2x (3) Dark Skies

2x (3) School Spirits

1x (3) Sense Demons

1x (4) Lorekeeper Polkelt

1x (4) Sky Gen'ral Kragg

2x (5) Crazed Netherwing

2x (6) Aranasi Broodmother

1x (6) Keli'dan the Breaker

2x (6) Khartut Defender

1x (9) Alexstrasza

1x (9) Malygos

Deck ID: AAECAcn1Agi0A8UE3AbrowPtrAPztwPuvwP21gMLzgfECNqWA9qbA6GhA7ulA+WsA+usA+ysA+m+A6zLAwA=

Jeffrey "Trump" Shih isn't going too far out of his way to innovate on the old Quest Warlock build. He doesn't really need to. This thing still works. And it works even better with one minor change: Lorekeeper Polkelt. If you can complete the Warlock Quest and shuffle your deck with Lorekeeper Polkelt, you can use the new Warlock Hero Power to draw a free Alexstrasza or Malygos.

Nothing about this deck's win condition has changed. If you draw Alex or Malygos for free, a one-turn kill will almost always ensue and there's almost no defense against it. The trick, of course, is getting there, so good luck if you choose to take this into the Brawliseum.

BoarControl's Aggro Hunter

2x (1) Adorable Infestation

2x (1) Demon Companion

2x (1) Dwarven Sharpshooter

2x (1) Intrepid Initiate

2x (1) Tour Guide

2x (1) Wolpertinger

1x (2) Explosive Trap

2x (2) Freezing Trap

2x (2) Imprisoned Felmaw

1x (2) Pack Tactics

2x (2) Phase Stalker

2x (2) Scavenger's Ingenuity

2x (2) Voracious Reader

2x (3) Eaglehorn Bow

2x (3) Kill Command

1x (4) Dragonbane

1x (4) Lorekeeper Polkelt

Deck ID: AAECAR8EyQSHsAOkuQP21gMNqAKHBP4M+68D/K8DorkD/7oD3MwDm80Dos4DgtADxtEDudIDAA==

A lot of the decks that are likely to pop up during the Heroic Brawliseum are the types that are slow starters or have some elaborate win condition. You can pop their balloon with this Aggro Hunter, which strikes so fast that the opponent can't even get their bearings straight. George "BoarControl" Webb has been winning frequently with this Aggro Hunter, which doesn't mess around with long setups. It just hits you right in the mouth and does it early.

Lorekeeper Polkelt is here again and that's to help set up the heavy hitters of this deck. The best thing about this deck is that everything here is cheap, allowing you to keep striking with your Hero Power over and over. And if your hand is running low, use Voracious Reader to fill it back up.

You can use any of these five decks or try one of your own. We wish you all the best of luck in the Hearthstone Heroic Brawliseum. What are you looking to try out? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Are you not registered? Click the button at the top of the page and register with our Chatty community. And don't forget to subscribe to Mercury for the optimal, ad-free Shacknews experience.