ASTRO Gaming reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 headset

Fans of Call of Duty and quality headsets rejoice, because ASTRO Gaming has just announced its Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 headset. This limited edition ASTRO A10 comes with Call of Duty branded on the ear cups and headstrap, allowing you to flaunt your fandom even while netting wins.

Announced on September 23, 2020, the ASTRO Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 headset is the perfect gaming accessory for the Call of Duty fan that’s looking to get an edge over the competition when Cold War launches this November.

The Cold War A10 headset features comfortable and quality materials including cloth ear cushions and a steel headband. It also boasts rubberized cover and detachable cable system to ensure ease of use.

The technology behind the Cold War A10 headset is the ASTRO Audio V2. This unique tech ensures the player has the best audio experience possible. With “natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range” the headset will offer clear audio across all the ranges, from the highs to the lowest bass tones. There is also cross-platform functionality thanks to the 3.5mm jack, which means it can connect to any device that features said input.

Players that pick up the ASTRO Gaming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 headset will also receive a custom and exclusive in-game item. This will be available nowhere else on the market.

Those players that already have an ASTRO headset will also be pleased to hear that the entire ASTRO line will be compatible with next-gen consoles. That means if you’re picking up an Xbox Series X/S or a PlayStation 5 your ASTRO headset will work with it.

Anyone that wants to pick up the ASTRO Gaming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 headset can place a pre-order for it on the ASTRO Gaming site. The headset costs $69.99 USD and starts shipping in Fall of 2020. Swing by the Shacknews ASTRO Gaming page for more news and reviews of the latest headsets.