Blizzard ex-CEO Mike Morhaime is leading Dreamhaven to create & publish games

Blizzard cofounder and former CEO Mike Morhaime has joined a host of other industry veterans in announcing Dreamhaven. Dreamhaven is a new project that will create new games and support the efforts of new game studios under its wing. The first studios of the group have been announced as well. Moonshot and Secret Door will be joining the Dreamhaven collective as it launches.

Dreamhaven and its new studios were announced with a new twitter and website on September 23, 2020. Dreamhaven itself seems to be set to act as both a developer and publisher, dedicated to not only creating new games, but also aiding connected studios in producing games of their own. In addition to Dreamhaven, the first two studios of the group, Moonshot and Secret Door, have a wealth of talent behind them. Jason Chayes, Dustin Browder, and Ben Thompson lead Moonshot while Chris Sigaty, Alan Dabiri, and Eric Dodds are holding the reins of Secret Door. All of them are leadership alumni of Blizzard, holding various director positions in franchises such as Starcraft, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and other popular franchises at other developers and publishers.

We’re thrilled to announce #Dreamhaven and our first two studios: Secret Door and Moonshot! https://t.co/Y4TqqMKlrJ — Dreamhaven (@DreamhavenEnt) September 23, 2020

A ton of changes at Blizzard left a lot of talented people without jobs in late 2018/early 2019. Mike Morhaime stepped down from the company, and soon after, a round of mass layoffs occurred. In his statement on the launch of Dreamhaven, group CEO Mike Morhaime sounds ready to pick up where he left off in directorship and guidance on good video games and talent.

“I’m excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities,” said Morhaime. “I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere.”

With so much combined experience behind it and a wealth of talent gathered, Dreamhaven looks set to deliver something good to the gaming world in the future. Stay tuned as we watch to see what Morhaime, Dreamhaven, Moonshot, and Secret Door have in store for us.