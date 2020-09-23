Arkane Studios job openings suggest another upcoming project besides Deathloop It looks like Deathloop isn't the only thing on Arkane Studios' agenda. Job openings for an 'unannounced project' have appeared on the ZeniMax career site.

Deathloop is already an incredible looking project for Arkane Studios, but despite how impressive the game looks, it might not be the only iron Arkane has in the fire for its jump into the next generation of game development. Newly posted job listings seem to convey that there’s more than just Deathloop on the way out of Arkane Studios.

The job listings in question were recently discovered on the ZeniMax Jobs website, as noted by Xbox Live Sales-focused data analyst MauroNL on September 21, 2020. They include a Graphics Engineer position located in Austin, Texas and an Engine Programmer and Tools Programmer position in Lyon, France, all for Arkane Studios. The latter two in France also make mention of work on a “new unannounced project, which seems to be altogether separate from Deathloop, which is mentioned by name earlier in the listing description. Also, Deathloop is well-known by now, so it’s probably no mistake. Arkane Studios seems to be working on a whole new project that has yet to be revealed.

Arkane Studios Austin is also hiring "to join our team in developing our next AAA title!". Its unclear what this entails but the engine programmer listing says "our style of immersive simulation and emergent gameplay creates many challenges.", which could indicate another 2/5 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) September 21, 2020

Arkane Studios has been on a fantastic tear throughout 2020. The studio has excited many players with the reveal of Deathloop, a grindhouse-centric action game centered around taking advantage of time and the routines and patterns of your enemies to trap and kill a number of high-value targets. Arkane also celebrated its 20-year anniversary since conception, taking us down memory lane in Dishonored, Prey, Arx Fatalis, and more. Add to this the fact that Arkane Studios has just been acquired by Microsoft alongside the rest of Bethesda and ZeniMax just recently and it’s been a rather wild ride in 2020 for the studio.

We’re all for more Arkane Studios goodness if they have the time for it. Deathloop is already on the way to the PS5 and PC in 2021, but if these job listings are any indication, we can look forward to more Arkane goods sooner than later.