Install Rocket League on Epic Games Store and get a $10 store coupon Rocket League has gone free-to-play, and PC players can reap some extra benefits.

In a move to further expand its player base and grow the competitive scene, Psyonix and Epic Games have made Rocket League free-to-play. In addition to the car-soccer title already being fully cross-platform, it can now be installed from various digital storefronts free of charge. For those on PC, downloading Rocket League from the Epic Games Store comes with quite the bonus perk. Installing Rocket League on the Epic Games Store will reward players with a $10 coupon to be used in the digital marketplace.

Psyonix first announced that Rocket League was going free-to-play back in July as a part of the game’s fifth anniversary celebration. Psyonix and Epic Games have been doing a lot to promote Rocket League’s transition to free-to-play, including a big crossover event with Fortnite. To sweeten the deal, players that download the game on the Epic Games Store will be given a $10 credit to this account.

The $10 coupon will be immediately available upon initiating the Rocket League download. It can be used towards any purchase within the Epic Game’s Store, allowing players to knock $10 off of any larger purchase or pick up a cheaper title for free. Even if you aren’t the biggest Rocket League fan, it’s hard to turn down a free ten bucks.

The offer is on the table until October 23, so we advise you jump in and claim the free reward before the time slips by. Also, once redeemed, the coupon will be valid until November 1. Therefore, if you planned on sitting on the coupon until one of the late-year blockbusters launch, you’ll need to reconsider.

It’ll be fascinating to watch and observe what impact going free-to-play has on the game’s culture and competitive state. For more on the car-soccer title, visit the Rocket League topic page on Shacknews.