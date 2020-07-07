Psyonix celebrates Rocket League's fifth anniversary with stats, teases new announcements The vehicular sports title reaches five years, but isn't braking any time soon.

Psyonix’s Rocket League has maintained a prominent spot in the gaming world’s collective conscience ever since it first released in 2015. Providing players with a simple, yet fresh and unique formula, the vehicular soccer game has seen tremendous success on the wide range of platforms that it’s available on. Rocket League celebrates it’s 5-year anniversary on July 7, and developer Psyonix is reflecting on the past half-decade.

In honor of Rocket League’s fifth anniversary, developer Psyonix shared a number of stats in an infographic posted to their official site. In it’s five years, Rocket League has amassed 75 million players, who’ve come together to score 29 billion goals over the course of 5 billion matches played. These numbers are astronomical, but make total sense given Rocket League’s incredible rise to fame over the years.

Rocket League has had such an impactful influence over the gaming industry and competitive gaming world over the years. It was one of the titles that really pioneered full cross platform play, and is one of the leading reasons that the feature is on its way to becoming an industry standard. Rocket League’s professional component, RLCS has gone on to become one of the most popular leagues in esports.

The 5-year anniversary post also illustrates Rocket League’s timeline, beginning with the game’s release, and highlighting all of the important moments throughout the last five years. This includes its release on different platforms, as well as different events and major content updates. Players can also see the most used cars, as well as the most popular customizable items.

In the post, Psyonix teases that fans can expect more news on the future of Rocket League later this summer. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we’ll have the latest information on Rocket League as soon as it becomes available.