Rock Band 4 owners have until December to import Rock Band 3

Rock Band 3 exports are on the verge of expiring, so if you own Rock Band 4, you only have a few more weeks left.
Ozzie Mejia
While Harmonix is preparing to release a whole new game in just a few months, it's still primarily known for music extravaganza Rock Band. It's remained a consistent good time, especially through 2020's extensive quarantine periods. And Harmonix has continued to support the game throughout its life cycle. However, anybody who still needs to import their Rock Band 3 playlist won't have much longer to do so. Earlier this week, Harmonix revealed that users will no longer be able to export Rock Band 3 songs to their copy of Rock Band 4 after December.

The Rock Band 3 Export Pack is available as a separate download for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. (Xbox owners, you'll manage your exports from the in-game Music Store menu.) This allows users to bring the full Rock Band 3 playlist to their copy of Rock Band 4. That list of songs includes hits like Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," John Lennon's "Imagine," David Bowie's "Space Oddity," and dozens more. That's 83 tracks that stand to go away in just a few weeks with no way to import them into Rock Band 4.

It should be noted that this seemingly closes the door on Rock Band 3 coming to Rock Band 4, but doesn't rule out that setlist coming back for future Rock Band releases. There's a new console generation on the way, after all. And while both PS5 and Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible to a degree, there will inevitably be a call for an all-new entry to the popular plastic instrument music series. Whether a new Rock Band is in the works remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Harmonix is currently hard at work on Fuser, which is less of a full band get-together and more of a solo DJ experience. That game recently got a release date and is set to hit PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 10, which puts it head-to-head with the Xbox Series X.

Rock Band 4 owners, you only have until December 1 to import your copy of Rock Band 3. After that, those 83 songs fade away into the night.

