Kirby Fighters 2 delivers fighting puffballs today on Switch It's time to fight with Kirby, as Nintendo has announced and released Kirby Fighters 2 out of nowhere on Switch.

Kirby has proven to be a formidable fighter. We've seen it through the Super Smash Bros. series. He survived the World of Light onslaught, surviving Galeem's attack and standing tall as the last hero left. Now Kirby's greatest challenge is... himself. On Wednesday, Nintendo revealed a new fighting game called Kirby Fighters 2. And it's out today!

Kirby Fighters 2 will see up to four Kirbys battle it out in a standard 2D fighting game format. Once your health runs out, you are eliminated. The last Kirby standing wins. Players can utilize 17 of the Kirby series' most recognizable copy abilities, including the Sword, Archer, Cutter, Yo-Yo, and more. Kirby will also get a brand new copy ability called Wrestler, which allows him to grapple his opponents and toss them around. One would think that Kirby wouldn't make much of a wrestler, but people seem to say the same thing about Orange Cassidy and they're wrong about him too.

But the party isn't just restricted to Kirbys. There are characters like Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, King Dedede, Gooey and Magolor who are also playable and have their own distinct styles. Multiplayer sessions can be played locally or online.

There's also a Story Mode for those looking to play alone. Players will control Kirby and conquer their opposition as they battle towards one final climactic clash. Between fights, players can select different items that can boost their Kirby's power or give Kirby a different sort of advantage.

Kirby Fighters 2 is available right now on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 USD. You can learn more about the game from the Nintendo eShop.