Evening Reading - September 17, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening Shacknews, it's Thursday night in America, you're all so close to the weekend. You can do it. Only Friday to go, and Friday's are already kind of a weekend. Have you all recovered from trying to pre-order your PS5s yet? What a mess that all was and continues to be. Let's take a moment to forget about how many times we've refreshed our carts and spend some time clicking links!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That damn helicopter robot made me laugh so damn much. Look how stupid it looks. I love it and I need it. Must protect at all costs.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

WEAR A MASK

"But, my liberties" they cry, as the ventilator is applied. It boggles the mind to think of the mental gymnastics some people perform to convince themselves that wearing a mask infringes on their rights. 

Can I see your qualifications, please?

As I suspected, you have none.

Doomscrolling time

Look at all these people in the comments who totally had subscription but are now choosing to cancel.

Geometry Wars is the real GOAT

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved was a must-have title. A game so simple and yet so addictive. Even Retro Evolved 2 was pretty great, and 2014's third major entry in the series, Dimensions, added more depth to the game. While we know what happened to Bizarre Creations, whatever happened to Lucid Games creating more sequels?

Have you played it?

Among Us is gaining a lot of traction. People seem to really dig it. Maybe it's time to get together and play it?

Friendly dog looking for good home

Far out, that's a terrifying looking dog. It's giving off some real Pet Sematary vibes.

Survival of the fittest starts young

Gotta get those kids training so that they're the fittest.. Hamsters? Guinea pigs? Gerbils?

Meownster Hunter

Here's a lovely photo of Blake's kitty cat. Not hunting monsters at the moment.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 17, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's a picture of Rad, on my lap, taking a selfie. He's a good boy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola