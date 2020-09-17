Evening Reading - September 17, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Thursday night in America, you're all so close to the weekend. You can do it. Only Friday to go, and Friday's are already kind of a weekend. Have you all recovered from trying to pre-order your PS5s yet? What a mess that all was and continues to be. Let's take a moment to forget about how many times we've refreshed our carts and spend some time clicking links!

That damn helicopter robot made me laugh so damn much. Look how stupid it looks. I love it and I need it. Must protect at all costs.

WEAR A MASK

"But, my liberties" they cry, as the ventilator is applied. It boggles the mind to think of the mental gymnastics some people perform to convince themselves that wearing a mask infringes on their rights.

Can I see your qualifications, please?

CNN is not holding back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YCDEnCgVxz — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 17, 2020

As I suspected, you have none.

Doomscrolling time

Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in our 175-year history—until now.



The 2020 election is literally a matter of life and death. We urge you to vote for health, science and Joe Biden for President.https://t.co/8TlH7shjFn — Scientific American (@sciam) September 15, 2020

Look at all these people in the comments who totally had subscription but are now choosing to cancel.

Geometry Wars is the real GOAT

Xbox 360 had Geometry Wars.

PS4 had Resogun



Hoping there's something coming early in this gen like those.



After all, the best demonstration of next-gen power is lots of spaceships blowing up, right? — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 16, 2020

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved was a must-have title. A game so simple and yet so addictive. Even Retro Evolved 2 was pretty great, and 2014's third major entry in the series, Dimensions, added more depth to the game. While we know what happened to Bizarre Creations, whatever happened to Lucid Games creating more sequels?

Have you played it?

I have been playing and watching so much Among Us it's insane #amongusart #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/A40vuYBkVi — ☾ Alexandra (alaraxia) (@AlexNSouter) September 17, 2020

Among Us is gaining a lot of traction. People seem to really dig it. Maybe it's time to get together and play it?

Friendly dog looking for good home

Far out, that's a terrifying looking dog. It's giving off some real Pet Sematary vibes.

Survival of the fittest starts young

She said fuck them kids pic.twitter.com/BiU1er5WTs — luis (@luistnr) September 17, 2020

Gotta get those kids training so that they're the fittest.. Hamsters? Guinea pigs? Gerbils?

Meownster Hunter

Here's a lovely photo of Blake's kitty cat. Not hunting monsters at the moment.

Here's a picture of Rad, on my lap, taking a selfie. He's a good boy.

