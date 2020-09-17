New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

John Carmack on why the Oculus Quest 2 is 'the best headset that money can buy'

Oculus CTO John Carmack discussed what makes the Quest 2 one of the best VR devices on the market.
Donovan Erskine
1

John Carmack has quite the history in the world of gaming and technology. From co-founding Id Software, to helping create iconic titles like Doom and Quake, Carmack has crafted quite a legacy. Nowadays, he works as the Chief Technology Officer at Oculus. Facebook Connect was recently held, revealing a bunch of new updates from Oculus, including the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. While addressing viewers, Carmack described the device as “the best headset that money can buy.”

Following the Facebook Connect event, John Carmack was given his own keynote, where he spoke unscripted about a multitude of topics. Of course, one of his central talking points was the newly announced Oculus Quest 2. Coming in at $299 USD, the VR headset is looking mighty impressive. Carmack got into detail on why it’s simply one of the best out there.

“There’s not many screens that would be better than what we’ve got. There’s not that many sensors, in some ways.” Carmack stated when talking about how the Quest 2 compares to its competition. VR is notoriously seen as an expensive medium to get into, as many high-quality headsets can rival the price of a next-gen console. Because of this, tagging the Quest 2 at only $299 means a lot more people will be getting to experience virtual reality. It’s this broadening of the market that Carmack finds important. 

This segment is just one slice of expert insight that can be found in John Carmack’s hour and a half long solo discussion.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

