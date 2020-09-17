John Carmack on why the Oculus Quest 2 is 'the best headset that money can buy' Oculus CTO John Carmack discussed what makes the Quest 2 one of the best VR devices on the market.

John Carmack has quite the history in the world of gaming and technology. From co-founding Id Software, to helping create iconic titles like Doom and Quake, Carmack has crafted quite a legacy. Nowadays, he works as the Chief Technology Officer at Oculus. Facebook Connect was recently held, revealing a bunch of new updates from Oculus, including the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. While addressing viewers, Carmack described the device as “the best headset that money can buy.”

Following the Facebook Connect event, John Carmack was given his own keynote, where he spoke unscripted about a multitude of topics. Of course, one of his central talking points was the newly announced Oculus Quest 2. Coming in at $299 USD, the VR headset is looking mighty impressive. Carmack got into detail on why it’s simply one of the best out there.

“There’s not many screens that would be better than what we’ve got. There’s not that many sensors, in some ways.” Carmack stated when talking about how the Quest 2 compares to its competition. VR is notoriously seen as an expensive medium to get into, as many high-quality headsets can rival the price of a next-gen console. Because of this, tagging the Quest 2 at only $299 means a lot more people will be getting to experience virtual reality. It’s this broadening of the market that Carmack finds important.

“I think there’s the possibility of having a low-end and a high-end… I think we’re doing the right thing by concentrating on broadening the market. It’s great that we have $1500 BGPUs available on the PC, but that’s only possible because there’s $99 video cards that enable an ecosystem.”

This segment is just one slice of expert insight that can be found in John Carmack’s hour and a half long solo discussion.