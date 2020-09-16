Watch the Facebook Connect Keynote livestream here Come and watch Facebook Connect and see what one of the biggest social media platforms has planned for the future.

The Facebook Connect Keynote livestream is happening today. This is Facebook’s big AR/VR event that highlights a lot of the talent in the industry as well as what’s coming down the pipeline. Come and learn how to watch the Facebook livestream.

Watch the Facebook Connect Keynote

Facebook Connect Keynote is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. The event looks to go all day long, according to the official Facebook Connect page. Interested parties can also check out the Facebook Reality Labs page for more information.

For those that don’t have the time to watch the whole thing, Facebook has broken it down with a helpful timetable and schedule.

This year’s schedule includes such topics as: VR Storytelling: A Magical New Format, Diverse Voices: Increasing Diversity and Accessibility in Development, Enabling Influencers and Sharing, and Securing Your Content. There are a dozen or so other speeches and presentations, all of which look to tackle some topic in AR/VR development.

For those that make it through the day, there will be a Jaden Smith After Party occurring at 7:00 PM PT. According to the Facebook Connect page, Jaden Smith will “wrap up our day of forward-thinking presentations with a concert not to be missed”. The experience can be seen in Venues or Facebook Live.

Whether you’re watching Facebook Connect closely, or want to learn more about what exciting things are announced at this year’s event, you can find it all here on Shacknews. We’ll be covering the hottest topics and the important reveals that come out of the livestream.