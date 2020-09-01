RTX 3090 BFGPU revealed during NVIDIA GeForce Special Event NVIDIA gave fans a look at its upcoming GPU lineup today during the GeForce Special Event, even going so far as to reveal the RTX 3090, a successor to the Titan, the first BFGPU the world has ever seen.

NVIDIA was already pushing new boundaries with the announcement of the RTX 3070 and 3080 during its Special Event presentation, but that wasn’t enough for the tech company. Instead, NVIDIA decided to take things further by introducing the NVIDIA RTX 3090, set to deliver the most power and versatility out of the entire upcoming Ampere-powered RTX 30 lineup.

The RTX 3090 BFGPU was announced on NVIDIA’s GeForce Special Event presentation on September 1, 2020, alongside the reveal of the standard RTX 3080 and the lighter-powered RTX 3070. The biggest beast out of the trio, the 3090 BFGPU will retail at $1499 and be available starting September 24, 2020. The 3090 will offer 24GB of GDD6X memory (a huge leap over the 10GB offered in the standard RTX 3080), support for 36 Shader-TFLOPS, 69 RT-TFLOPS, and 285 Tensor-TFLOPS. Essentially, the RTX 3090 is looking to open the door for gamers and creators alike to experience things in a completely new way, including support for up to 8K visuals. 3080 was already set to be a major leap in performance over previous NVIDIA RTX 2080 cards and the 3090 is built to offer even more power.

The RTX 3090 BFGPU is a massive card. PC builders show expect to put an equally thick tower together to house this workhorse of a GPU.

The NVIDIA RTX 30 series is built on new Ampere architecture described above to boost ray tracing and DLSS capabilities over that of the previous Turing architecture in previous cards. In addition to the mass of power on the card itself, the 3090 also packs on a hefty redesign in cooling capabilities. The new 12-pin connector on the RTX 3090 allows more room over previous 8-pin setups that allow for further components and cooling, which the GPUs fan takes advantage of, taking air up through the bottom and pushing it out of the top of the card to aid it in preventing any issues of overheating.

With the RTX 30 series kicking off on September 17 with the 3080, September 24 with the 3090, and in October with the 3070, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for further details and information leading up to the launch of NVIDIA’s new Ampere-based lineup.