Watch the NVIDIA GeForce Special Event livestream here

Come and see all that NVIDIA has to show in the latest livestream.
Sam Chandler
5

The next NVIDIA livestream is set to take place today. With fans clamouring for news on the RTX 3080, and the desire to see what else NVIDIA has been up to, today’s livestream is bound to be a good one. You can watch the excitement of the NVIDIA RTX 3080 livestream right here on Shacknews.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 livestream

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 livestream is set to begin on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Would-be viewers can check out the stream below or navigate to the NVIDIA site to watch it over there.

NVIDIA announced in a press release on August 11, 2020, that the special livestream event would be taking place in September. The livestream, as always, will feature an address by founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

While no one knows what this livestream will be about, there, there are plenty of rumors running amuck on the internet. The main rumor is that the RTX 3080 will be announced. This would certainly be a huge reveal, as it would usher in a new age of graphical computing. Though, it does feel as if the RTX 2080 series were only just hurting our wallets.

Though not much is known, what NVIDIA is willing to share about the livestream is that it will celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming. This is emblazoned across NVIDIA’s homepage, where a massive countdown timer has been running. The celebration will look to cover the previous 21 years of gaming advancements, from 1999 to now.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the latest topics and announcements from NVIDIA’s September 1st livestream. You can peruse our NVIDIA page to see everything that’s revealed today, and well into the future.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 1, 2020 5:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Watch the NVIDIA GeForce Special Event livestream here

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 1, 2020 5:18 AM

      Prediction, new video cards! Which will be expensive, in high demand and hard to find initially!!!

      • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        September 1, 2020 6:06 AM

        Will the 3090 be scarce. I want to do a prebuilt rig but wondering if I order one now and swap card. I can’t tell though what it’ll fit into versus a 2080

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 1, 2020 6:14 AM

          The 3090 will be scarce, and probably along the lines of the 3000 series version of a Titan.

          • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
            reply
            September 1, 2020 6:18 AM

            Haven’t gamed in years don’t know what that means. Do I just have to buy one individual and just figure out rest of components afterwards?

        • Tincan legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 1, 2020 6:26 AM

          Sometimes system builders have the new stuff in sooner. Either because they get priority access or there is less demand I don't know but you may be able to get the new stuff with them sooner than you think.

