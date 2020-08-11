NVIDIA GeForce Special Event livestream coming this September The gaming and tech company will show off their latest innovations at their next major event.

The name NVIDIA carries quite a lot of weight in the world of PC gaming. Manufacturing some of the most powerful and impressive graphics cards on the market, NVIDIA’s tech is at the heart of so many gaming setups. The company looks to be gearing up for their next big reveal, as it’s been announced that there will be a NVIDIA GeForce special event livestream on September 1.

NVIDIA officially announced the upcoming event via a press release. “NVIDIA will broadcast a GeForce Special Event, featuring an address by founder and CEO Jensen Huang… During the event, Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics.” The event will go down on Tuesday, September 1, at 9am PT. The broadcast can be viewed live on NVIDIA’s official website.

Now, NVIDIA has yet to officially announce what they’ll be showcasing, but speculation is running rampant. Many suspect that this is where the company will unveil the 30 Series of graphics cards, ushering in a new era for graphical technology.

NVIDIA themselves are certainly amping up the anticipation for the event. On their Twitter account, the company has been teasing “The Ultimate Countdown”, with a live timer on their website counting down every second until the event. They’ve also been reflecting on their history, using the slogan “21 days. 21 years.” alongside the announcement of the event.

Whatever it is that NVIDIA has up their sleeves, it's going to be huge. We here at Shacknews are quite curious to see what the company has in store.