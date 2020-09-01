RTX 3070 GPU revealed during NVIDIA GeForce Special Event Packing power at a reasonable cost, the 3070 is among NVIDIA's latest offerings.

During NVIDIA’s September 1 showcase event, the company revealed the new 30-series of GPU units. Among these was the 3070. Though the lowest of the three, the 3070 takes a sizable leap from its 20-series predecessor, at quite the modest price. With faster speeds than the 2080 Ti at less than half the cost, the RTX 3070 was one of the most impressive reveals of the NVIDIA event.

The RTX 3070 was the second GPU announced during the September 1 NVIDIA event. Though it may not sport all the bells and whistles of the also newly announced 3080 and 3090, the 3070 is quite impressive when compared to past NVIDIA products. The card comes in faster than the 2080 Ti, which was once the crown jewel of NVIDIA’s offerings. The 2080 Ti ran for a hefty $1,200 USD, while the RTX 3070 only costs $499 USD.

In a press release, NVIDIA dove further into detail on the RTX 3070. “The RTX 3070 is faster than the RTX 2080 Ti at less than half the price,on average is 60 percent faster than the original RTX 2070. It is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, hitting the sweet spot of performance for games running at 4K and 1440p resolutions.”

The card won’t be available until next month, as orders are set to open in October. On NVIDIA’s website, fans can register to be notified when the products go on sale. The September 1 NVIDIA showcase was home to some wowing announcements, including RTX support for Fortnite, the new RTX 3080, and the RTX 3090, or as we like to call it, the BFGPU. To read more about the event, visit the Shacknews page dedicated to NVIDIA.