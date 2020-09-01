Fortnite to get NVIDIA ray tracing and DLSS support Epic Games' battle royale is getting RTX and Ray Tracing support.

NVIDIA’s Ultimate Countdown led to a premiere event streamed live on September 1. During the showcase, the company announced that Fortnite would be receiving Ray Tracing, and DLSS support. The battle royale that’s reached more than 350 million players is getting a visual upgrade with NVIDIA’s premiere technology.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shared the news during the company’s showcase event on September 1. “Fortnite will get ray traced shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion, and DLSS 2.” Huang shared. Epic Games has made strides to improve the visuals in Fortnite, but the new RTX capabilities will ensure the graphics are better than ever. Fortnite is already a bright and colorful game, making it a perfect option for RTX features. “I can’t wait to see a Fortnite concert with RTX on,” Huang stated.

There was also a new trailer, made by Epic Games, that showcases Fortnite in all its RTX glory. As seen above, the new Fortnite RTX trailer showcases battle royale action with state-of-the-art graphics. We see the 8 Ball skin with the sunlight shining off of his gold helmet, as well as high-quality reflections as speed boats race through the water during the heat of combat.

RTX will be coming soon to Fortnite players using NVIDIA RTX GPUs at some time in the future, as a release date hasn’t been shared. The September 1 event was also where NVIDIA revealed their 30-series of graphics cards, stunning fans with the 3070, 3080, and 3090 graphics cards.