NVIDIA-powered gaming laptops prepare for 2020 launch
We got to take a look at a variety of NVIDIA-powered laptops during CES 2020 to get an idea of what gamers on the go can expect to see on shelves later this year.
NVIDIA is currently seeking employees for the new studio, with several job listings available now.
The new GPU replaces the RTX 2080 and aims to close the gap on the RTX 2080 TI.
NVIDIA's newest driver has updates for the newest releases and support for the new RTX 2080 Super GPU.
Id Software's highly anticipated shooter sequel Doom Eternal will be out later this year. Will it support NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing technology?
The glory of ray-tracing graphics arrive in Quake 2 RTX, which is now available to download and play entirely for free.
The upcoming Call of Duty title will support the latest in graphics technology, as Activision and Nvidia have announced ray-tracing support in Modern Warfare 2019.
Quake 2 RTX will be available for PC and Linux players this June, so be on the lookout.
Quake 2 gets a fresh new coat of RTX paint in the demo NVIDIA showed off during the GDC 2019 session.
Thanks to updates to OBS and NVENC, gamers can get the same quality from a single RTX-enabled PC as pro streamers get from 2-PC configurations.