CES 2023: All product reveals, news, keynotes & announcements

The annual Consumer Electronics Show has returned to Las Vegas for another showcase of the biggest names in technology. CES is home to new breakthroughs in computers, virtual reality, AI, and much more. New reveals are happening over the course of the week and we are endeavoring to keep up with them all, so here are the big announcements across CES 2023.

NVIDIA

The NVIDIA Special Address took place on Tuesday, January 3 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET. The presentation can be viewed in full in the embed above. Here are some of the notable new products that were unveiled.

Ada Lovelace GPU and GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops



NVIDIA revealed the new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, which will all be powered by the company's Ada Lovelace GPU architecture. This opens the door for AI-powered DLSS 3, full ray tracing, and more through fourth generation Tensor Cores. The Ada Lovelace GPU architecture promises a big boost for users, creators, and developers alike. More information can be found in this Ada Lovelace GPU overview.

The 40 Series laptops will run on the GeForce RTX 4080, 4070, 4060, 4050, and (eventually) 4090 GPUs, promising users triple power efficiency and fourfold performance. In addition to working wonders on resource-intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077, users will notice a difference in proprietary NVIDIA Studio apps like Omniverse.

The first GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 laptops will start out at $999 USD and will be available starting on February 22. See the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop announcement for more details.

DLSS 3 and new DLSS-supported games

NVIDIA is gradually expanding its list of titles that support DLSS, which uses AI and GeForce RTX Tensor Cores to buff up frame rates and overall image quality on PC games. DLSS 3 utilizes new technology that increases performance fourfold over native rendering. The list of DLSS 3 supported games is small, but growing. In fact, NVIDIA announced a handful of titles that are about to receive DLSS 3 support, including Marvel's Midnight Suns later this month. Witchfire and Atomic Heart are among the future releases that will launch with DLSS 3 support. Dead Space will not launch with DLSS 3 support, but will be available with DLSS 2 when it arrives on January 27. DLSS 2 support is also available on both Judgment and Lost Judgment from Sega.

Be sure to read up on DLSS 3 and more titles set to receive support, as well as check out some demos from the NVIDIA website.

GeForce NOW and NVIDIA Reflex

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, will look to deliver GeForce RTX 4080 quality performance to those subscribing to the Ultimate membership tier. Ultimate membership previously featured RTX 3080 visuals, but the company announced this exciting new upgrade at CES. NVIDIA is boasting all of the premium features of the RTX 4080, including everything that comes with the Ada Lovelace architecture and NVIDIA Reflex. Expect to see games run at up to 240 fps with up to 4K resolution, as well as support for ultrawide monitors.

GeForce NOW continues to expand, offering support for over 1,500 titles. Of course, top level PC gaming won't come cheap. Ultimate membership is available for $19.99 USD a month or $99.99 for six months. Learn more by reading up on Tuesday's RTX 4080 annoucement.

NVIDIA Reflex technology has gone a long way to help reduce latency in games, especially in shooters and other competitive games. Over 50 games already support Reflex with support for Party Animals taking the spotlight at CES.

Look for new monitors to feature NVIDIA G-SYNC with Reflex displays. Among the new monitors revealed were the Acer Predator XB273U F and the AOC AGON PRO AG276Q, which will boast high-powered 1440p gaming with ultra-high FPS.

Samsung

Samsung is scheduled to hold its press conference on Wednesday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. In the meantime, the company has already shown off some exciting products in the realm of technology.

Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9



Samsung is diving all the way in to ultrawide monitors. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) is the first PC monitor of its kind, offering an incredible 7680x2160 resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio. This massive 57" 1000R curved screen utilizes quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification for sharper images and DisplayPort 2.1 support for faster data transfer without distortion.

The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) is slightly smaller, utilizing a 49" 1800R curved display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The OLED display promises a sharper image with a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, as well as a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate for an optimal gaming experience. It will also utilize both the Samsung Smart Hub and Samsung Gaming Hub for a full entertainment experience.

ViewFinity S9



Samsung's ViewFinity S9 (S90PC) monitor is built more for the creative professional. It offers a 5K 27" screen with a 5120x2880 resolution and features a built-in Color Calibration Engine, allowing for precise colors and brightness. The Samsung Smart Calibration app is included and allows for users to connect with their smartphones. Other devices can be hooked up with USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections.

Smart Monitor M8



The Smart Monitor M8 (M80C) is the latest in this entertainment monitor line. It comes in its usual 32" size, as well as a new 27" variety, and both feature 4K resolution. The Smart Monitor M8 can connect with a variety of Samsung devices and apps, making it an all-in-one solution.

Given how much it stores, users can take heart in knowing that the Smart Monitor M8 will come with Samsung Knox Vault integration, which will encrypt personal data and protect any files from malicious attacks.

Razer

Hardware manufacturer and lifestyle brand Razer will be present at CES 2023 and will have its latest line of products on display. Information is expected to come in throughout the week.

Razer Blade 16 and 18



Razer shared a teaser image of the company's newest gaming laptops. The Razer Blade 16 is the latest 16" laptop, which the company is claiming the Razer Blade 18 will be "Razer's most powerful laptop ever."

We don't have much to go on, but expect more information on Thursday, January 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Sony

These are the noteworthy announcements to come out of CES 2023. Keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates from this year's show.