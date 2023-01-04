Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Sony Honda Mobility unveils its Afeela electric vehicle

CES 2023 saw Sony reveal the Afeela prototype, an announcement that Epic Games is involved, and an estimated shipment year of 2026.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Sony
6

Sony and Honda have entered into a joint venture to create an electric vehicle, which was officially unveiled at CES 2023. Called Afeela, the EV utilizes the technology of Sony, Honda, Qualcomm, and even Epic Games to deliver to consumers another option when it comes to greener alternatives to combustion engine vehicles.

During the Sony CES 2023 press conference, Representative Director, Chairman, and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Yasuhide Mizuno took to the stage to reveal and discuss the company’s first electric vehicle, Afeela.

A top-down view of the Afeela with annotations showing the 45 internal and external sensors

Source: Sony

The vehicle boasts some 45 external and internal sensors and cameras that allow it to detect the environment around it and inside the car. These will be used to aid in safe driving by detecting pedestrians as well as monitoring the driver and the vehicle.

Two screens can be seen on the headrests of the prototype, allowing passengers in the back access to in-cabin entertainment from music to movies and even games. Part of this feature is likely thanks to the input from Epic Games who had a brief appearance during the presentation.

Consumers in North America can anticipate the first shipment of Afeela to arrive on their shores in spring of 2026. With the world rapidly shifting toward greener and more environmentally friendly vehicles, it’s great to see more competition in the electric vehicle space. Take a look at our EV page for more on this new technology and our CES 2023 wrap-up piece for other announcements from this year’s event.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola