PS VR2 gets Gran Turismo 7 at launch, Beat Saber coming soon

Players will get to experience the iconic racing game like never before.
Sam Chandler
Sony
2

With Sony committed to virtual reality with its PS VR2 headset, it should come as no surprise that the platform received some love during the company’s CES 2023 showcase. The presentation revealed that Gran Turismo 7 will be receiving VR support in time for the launch of the platform while Beat Saber is currently in development for the system.

Jim Ryan standing on stage with Beat Saber title on the screen behind him

Source: Sony

The Sony press conference at CES 2023 included a presentation by Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. During his piece, Ryan went into detail about the support Gran Turismo 7 is receiving at the launch of PS VR2. The popular racing enthusiast title is receiving VR support for Sony’s next step in its virtual reality platform. This will be available to PS VR2 player via a free upgrade.

Beat Saber was also announced as being in development for the PlayStation VR2. This game is basically a necessity when it comes to owning a virtual reality unit, so it only makes sense for Sony to be working with the team to bring it to the new platform.

Beyond these announcements, Ryan also noted that more than 30 games are on track for the launch window of the PS VR2, which is currently scheduled to release on February 22, 2023. These titles include No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, and the eagerly anticipated Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you more information on the PS VR2 when it launches next month. You can also check out our CES 2023 wrap-up article for a look at all the exiting things announced at this year’s event.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

