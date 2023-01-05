Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Razer unveils 'desktop replacement' Blade 18 laptop at CES 2023

The company also revealed the latest iteration of the Razer Blade 16.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
10

Razer has been in the business of premium laptops for many years, but the new Blade 18 marks a first for the company. Unveiled on Thursday to help kick off CES 2023, this is the first 18-inch laptop in the Razer library and the company is claiming that it's so powerful, it's labeling it a "desktop replacement."

The Blade 18 features an 18-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It's comparable in size to the Blade 16, but also features premium components like a 5MP camera, a THX spatial audio 6-speaker array, hyper-efficient vapor cooling chamber, larger touchpad, multiple ports (USB A, USB C, and Thunderbolt), and a compact 280W GaN power supply that helps bring it on par with high-end desktops. Like a desktop, it will also be possible to upgrade. It comes with a base 16GB DDR5-5600MHz memory and a 1TB SSD drive, but can be upped to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. PCIe and SATA SSDs are also supported, making it possible to go all the way up to 8TB of SSD storage. Interested users can take a closer look over on the Razer website.

Teaser images for the Razer Blade 18 and 16
Both the Razer Blade 18 and 16 were teased earlier this week.
Source: Razer

Razer also unveiled the new Blade 16 and while it doesn't boast the horsepower of the Blade 18, it's certainly nothing to sneeze at. The latest Blade 16 adds an HDR-capable dual-mode mini-LED display, comparable to a versatile OLED display, suitable for both creators and gamers. When set to Creator mode, users can work with a UHD+ native resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Set it to Gamer mode via the included Razer Synapse software and the display will shift to native FHD+ with a 240Hz refresh rate.

One thing that both the Blade 18 and 16 have in common is that they'll feature the latest line of GPUs from NVIDIA, which was revealed earlier this week. Razer will be among the partners to roll out RTX 40 Series laptops. The new cards' progress in power efficiency looks to prove not only beneficial to end users, but also to manufacturers. Razer has noted that the new Blade laptops will deliver high performance gaming, while also offering better battery life and resource management without overheating.

Razer is betting heavily on big performance upgrades with the brand new Blade 18 and the updated Blade 16, largely thanks to the latest reveals from NVIDIA and Intel. Those interested in checking these out won't have to wait too long. They're both expected to release in Q1 2023. The Blade 16 will cost $2,699.99 USD, while the Blade 18 goes for $2,899 USD. That's just a small sample of the news coming out of CES. Be sure to check out Shacknews for more and visit our product reveal guide for anything you might have missed.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

    January 5, 2023 10:01 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Razer unveils 'desktop replacement' Blade 18 laptop at CES 2023

    • SNPL-WLF
      reply
      January 5, 2023 10:34 AM

      EL oh EL desktop replacement laptops. Shit at video gaming since 1875

      • jim bone
        reply
        January 5, 2023 10:57 AM

        The laptop 4090 is expected to have desktop 3090 performance. Sounds pretty good to me.

        • SNPL-WLF
          reply
          January 5, 2023 11:04 AM

          for how long before thermal throttling makes it unusable???

          • dkrulz legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 5, 2023 11:07 AM

            I'm sure it takes all of 5 mins before the laptop fans are ramping up to jet engine speeds.

          • jim bone
            reply
            January 5, 2023 11:09 AM

            the beefy laptops with oversized cooling are power limited, not thermal.

            • jim bone
              reply
              January 5, 2023 11:10 AM

              so they are basically 250W machines in a small form factor.

            • SNPL-WLF
              reply
              January 5, 2023 11:17 AM

              I don't think this tiny metal Razer laptop has an oversized cooler!!!! I do hear this but test results say otherwise, I don't believe it!

              • jim bone
                reply
                January 5, 2023 11:18 AM

                i'm responding to your general comment about desktop replacement laptops.

                • SNPL-WLF
                  reply
                  January 5, 2023 11:25 AM

                  Right on- I’ve never seen the device your speaking to, and the newest version of the thing we’re talking about is a small aluminum box

                  • jim bone
                    reply
                    January 5, 2023 11:34 AM

                    outside of manufacturing issues, the larger alienware laptops will generally not thermal throttle under full load. there are other major brands/models that perform comparably but it’s been several years since I last looked into it (ie. the last time I bought one)

        • jim bone
          reply
          January 5, 2023 11:41 AM

          benchmarks backing this here:
          https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/341964-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-mobile-is-as-fast-as-a-desktop-rtx-3090

      • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 5, 2023 11:10 AM

        I know it’s your thing to be a disgruntled hater, but gaming laptops have gotten significantly better over time. They are perfectly viable, albeit expensive.

        • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 5, 2023 11:17 AM

          I've seen deals on 1500 CAD gaming laptops with 3070ti's (even as a slower mobile chip) that would blow a desktop out of the water that you could build at a similar price (including monitor). It's kind of crazy.

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 5, 2023 11:55 AM

          The biggest issue I have with them is their sound of the cooling fans.

        • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 5, 2023 12:01 PM

          It should also be noted that because the new NVIDIA GPUs are more power efficient, that's helped laptop manufacturers like Razer a lot in regards to cooling.

