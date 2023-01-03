Nvidia announces RTX 40 Series laptops at CES 2023 Nvidia will soon launch laptops that pack its new RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Nvidia rolled out the latest iteration of its famed graphics cards with the RTX 40 Series GPUs in 2022. At CES 2023, the company took things a step further when it revealed the RTX 4070 Ti. In addition to that, Nvidia will be releasing a new line of laptops that pack its 40 Series cards.

Following the unveiling at CES 2023, Nvidia officially shared details of the new RTX 40 Series laptops in a press release. The RTX 4080 and 4090 laptops are the new flagship products, capable of running games in 4K quality at 60 frames per second. The laptops also pack the new Ada Lovelace architecture, which allows users to get more out of their GPU.



“With the Ada architecture, we set out to transform the performance and power efficiency of gaming and creator laptops,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business at NVIDIA. “The new RTX 40 Series delivers enthusiast-class performance in laptops as slim as 14 inches, a new milestone.

Nvidia will also be launching RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 laptops. These laptops are a more modest option, designed to replace the previous generation’s flagship models. They can reach up to 80 frames per second at 1440p quality.

The RTX 4080 and 4090 laptops will start at $1,999 and begin shipping on February 8, 2023. The RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 laptops will start at $999 and begin shipping on February 22, 2023. If you’re planning to pick one up, you can sign up on Nvidia’s website to be notified when they’re available. For more of the news and announcements out of CES 2023, stay with us here on Shacknews.