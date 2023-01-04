PlayStation 5 hits 30 million units sold as of December 2022 After limited supplies at launch, Sony states it should now be even easier for consumers to pick up their own PS5.

The PlayStation 5 has been a massively popular console but Sony has revealed exactly how popular at CES 2023. During the company’s press conference, it was revealed that the PS5 has sold 30 million units as of December 2022.



Source: Sony

Sony’s press conference at CES 2023 took place on January 4, 2023 and included a look at a wide range of the company’s products and services. Chief among these is the PlayStation 5 and its line-up of accessories and games. In a brief section, SIE CEO Jim Ryan noted that December was the biggest month for PS5 console sales with the system now sitting at an impressive 30 million units sold since its November 2020 release date.

For comparison, the PlayStation 4 hit 30.2 million units sold on November 22, 2015, a little over two years after the console’s North American launch in November 2013. Though marginally behind its predecessor’s sales stats, the PlayStation 5 has been fighting against challenging conditions including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain delays, and a semiconductor chip shortage.

While the figures are now out dated, VGChartz noted in December of last year that PlayStation 5 has managed to sell more consoles than the Xbox Series X/S, with PS5 leading by a little under 8 million units. Nintendo Switch currently sits at 114.33 million units sold since its launch in 2017 with the Big N adjusting its outlook for FY23 to 19 million units.

Ryan also noted that those who are still in search of a PlayStation 5 should have an easier time finding one at their local retailer. The presentation also saw mention of the PS VR2, which is set to include Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber. PS VR2’s release should likely see another increase in console sales. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the latest PlayStation 5 stats as well as other hot announcements from CES 2023.