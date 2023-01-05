Razer Edge release date and price revealed at CES 2023 Both the Wi-Fi and 5G versions of the Razer Edge handheld will arrive this month.

One of the most exciting hardware reveals of last year was Razer's entry into the handheld market. The Razer Edge 5G promised to give players PC-level gaming in the palm of their hand while also running on the Verizon network. To help kick off this year's Consumer Electronics Show, new details for the Razer Edge have been revealed, including an official price and release date for both the Wi-Fi and 5G models.

As noted during October's RazerCon 2022, the Wi-Fi edition of the Razer Edge would release in January. That has not changed, but it will now release on the same day as Verizon's 5G model. Both SKUs will release on Thursday, January 26.

Razer will sell the Wi-Fi model for $399.99 USD. Verizon will be selling the 5G model exclusively. It will retail for $599.99, but it's only natural that a cell phone carrier will have substantial bundle and discount options. Those who add a new tablet line, which will be needed to operate the Razer handheld with 5G service, can pick up the Razer Edge 5G for $359.99 or $10 per month for 36 months through Verizon Device Payment. Anyone who invests in a new 5G smartphone with Verizon can grab the Razer Edge 5G for an additional $179.99 or $5 per month. Remember that data rates will apply.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform processor promises a handheld gaming experience second to none.

Source: Razer

Regardless of whether you ride with 5G or not, the Razer Edge looks to be a fine piece of hardware. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is the first of its kind, delivering high-end performance alongside active cooling for extensive gaming sessions. It features a firm 6.8" AMOLED display with 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The door is open to cloud gaming (including Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce NOW), both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and also whatever else can be done with the Android infrastructure it runs on.

There's a lot more to say about the Razer Edge. Look for more extensive impressions as CES 2023 continues throughout the weekend. The Razer Edge Wi-Fi model will be available through Razer's website and RazerStore locations across the country while the Razer Edge 5G will be sold exclusively through Verizon. We have more to talk about from this year's Consumer Electronics Show, so be sure to catch up with our product reveal guide.