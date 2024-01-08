NVIDIA RTX 40 Super Series GPUs announced at CES 2024 The NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti Super GPUs offer a new level of AI-powered graphics with DLSS 3 support and starting at $599.

NVIDIA has officially announced its latest line of AI-powered GPUs with the RTX 40 Super Series. Announced at CES, NVIDIA is giving another upgrade to its GPU line with the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti Super. All three GPUs will feature support for NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3 technology, and they will all be launching later this January.

NVIDIA announced the RTX 40 Super Series of GPUs at CES 2024. Their dates and price listing is as follows:

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super kicks off the lineup with a January 17, 2024 release date and will start at $599 USD .

kicks off the lineup with a and will . The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super will launch on January 24 and start at $799 .

will launch on and . The NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super is the marquee GPU of the lineup. It will release on January 31, and start at $999.

The specs of the three cards can be seen in the chart below.

This assembled chart shows the side-by-side specs of each of the RTX 40 Super Series GPUs.

Source: NVIDIA

As can be seen in the chart, all three of the RTX 40 Super Series GPUs utilize NVIDIA’s new Ada Lovelace architecture, with the higher quality cards featuring higher-level Shader TFLOPS. Each also supports DLSS 3. With access to NVIDIA’s latest version of its AI-powered graphics technology, even the lower-powered 4070 Super is said to be faster than NVIDIA’s previous generation powerhouse, the RTX 3090.

NVIDIA’s new RTX 40 Super Series GPUs may be a bit pricy, but they look set to futureproof PCs for the foreseeable gaming future. With their launch coming throughout the month, stay tuned as we await details about their actual performance. Be sure to check out our other coverage from CES 2024 as well!