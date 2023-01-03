Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

NVIDIA unveils new RTX 4070 Ti, available January 5

The GPU is priced at $799 (USD) and is 'faster than the RTX 3090 Ti at almost half the power' according to NVIDIA.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
NVIDIA
6

NVIDIA recently unveiled its newest mid-range GPU in the form of the RTX 4070 Ti with a price point starting at $799 (USD), a bit more reasonable than its RTX 4090 graphics cards priced closer to $1,600. The RTX 4070 Ti is also noticeably cheaper than the RTX 3090 Ti and according to NVIDIA is “faster than the RTX 3090 Ti at almost half the power” thanks to innovations like NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3.

Rather than target 4K resolutions like the RTX 4080 and 4090 Ti, NVIDIA’s new RTX 4070 Ti focuses instead on 2K resolution (1440p). For example, NVIDIA notes that the RTX 4070 Ti will “max out your 1440p monitor” in addition to delivering over 120 FPS in games like A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A graph from NVIDIA showing how the RTX 4070 Ti is faster than the RTX 3090 Ti in games like Cyberpunk 2077
© NVIDIA

Elaborating further on the power of the RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA touches on how 1440p is a “sweet spot for many enthusiast gamers” and how the card is perfect for these PC gamers in particular thanks to features such as its 7680 CUDA Cores and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Additionally, the RTX 4070 Ti is described as a great upgrade for those currently using the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or RTX 2080.

Not only does the RTX 4070 Ti use DLSS 3 technology, it also reportedly delivers “an incredible 12x relative performance upgrade over the legendary GeForce GTX 1080 Ti” as well. If all of this information has you itching to get your hands on a RTX 4070 Ti, the cards will be available starting January 5. To learn more about NVIDIA’s new RTX 4070 Ti GPUs, be sure to read through the full announcement post from NVIDIA.

And for more in the realm of gaming technology, check out some of our previous coverage as well including how the latest Ford F-150 Lightning EV price hike drives the starting cost up 40% since launch, and how China is preparing a $143 billion fiscal package aimed at self-sufficiency in chip production.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 3, 2023 11:30 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, NVIDIA unveils new RTX 4070 Ti, available January 5

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2023 11:34 AM

      Targeting 1440p which is available on loads of $250 144hz gaming monitors - and the card is $800 lol.

    • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 3, 2023 12:48 PM

      In 2010, the Geforce 570 was released at an MSRP of $350. 6 years later, the Geforce 1070Ti was released at an MSRP of $399. And then another 6 years later, the Geforce 4070Ti is released at an MSRP of $799.

      The FPS gains between the 570 and the 1070Ti are also similar or greater than the projected gains between the 1070Ti and the 4070Ti.

      Really feels like they're taking us for a MAXPROFITS-fuck-the-consumer ride. I guess this is what happens with a monopoly/duopoly.

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 3, 2023 12:58 PM

        Agreed on price inflation for sure, but the transistor count is very nonlinear too and is the primary cost driver (along with R&D). If it were cheap to make the damn things AMD or Intel would be making market ground on nvidia in the discrete space, but they're not. So buckle up prices are not going down soon.

        GTX 570- 3B
        GTX 1070 Ti - 7.2B
        RTX 4070 Ti - 35.8B

        For reference:
        PS4 Pro GPU Transistors - 5.7B
        PS5 GPU Transistors - 10B

        pixels are expensive these days.

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 3, 2023 1:01 PM

          Eh, I don't think that matters much. They were making money on a $700 3080. Now they're making A LOT of money on a $1400 4080.

          • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 3, 2023 2:40 PM

            And they made a 12gb 3080 to make even more money.

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 3, 2023 12:49 PM

      Hmm does this "faster than a 3090 Ti" include frame generation? Because if so... meh. If it is faster without frame generation at the same native res, then it would certainly be a much better deal than the 4080.

      https://static.techspot.com/articles-info/2569/bench/CP2077_1440p-p.webp

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 3, 2023 2:42 PM

        Whenever Nvidia says "our 40 series GPU is faster than X" it's in DLSS 3. I think it's about the same as a 3090 Ti in raster, which is pretty good for the price/size.

