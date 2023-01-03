NVIDIA unveils new RTX 4070 Ti, available January 5 The GPU is priced at $799 (USD) and is 'faster than the RTX 3090 Ti at almost half the power' according to NVIDIA.

NVIDIA recently unveiled its newest mid-range GPU in the form of the RTX 4070 Ti with a price point starting at $799 (USD), a bit more reasonable than its RTX 4090 graphics cards priced closer to $1,600. The RTX 4070 Ti is also noticeably cheaper than the RTX 3090 Ti and according to NVIDIA is “faster than the RTX 3090 Ti at almost half the power” thanks to innovations like NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3.

Rather than target 4K resolutions like the RTX 4080 and 4090 Ti, NVIDIA’s new RTX 4070 Ti focuses instead on 2K resolution (1440p). For example, NVIDIA notes that the RTX 4070 Ti will “max out your 1440p monitor” in addition to delivering over 120 FPS in games like A Plague Tale: Requiem.

In fact, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will max out your 1440p monitor, delivering over 120 FPS in modern games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and F1Ⓡ 22. With the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, gamers can experience 2023’s upcoming titles at their very best, and marvel at advanced ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077, Portal with RTX, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many more jaw-dropping ray-traced titles.

Elaborating further on the power of the RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA touches on how 1440p is a “sweet spot for many enthusiast gamers” and how the card is perfect for these PC gamers in particular thanks to features such as its 7680 CUDA Cores and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Additionally, the RTX 4070 Ti is described as a great upgrade for those currently using the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or RTX 2080.

Not only does the RTX 4070 Ti use DLSS 3 technology, it also reportedly delivers “an incredible 12x relative performance upgrade over the legendary GeForce GTX 1080 Ti” as well. If all of this information has you itching to get your hands on a RTX 4070 Ti, the cards will be available starting January 5. To learn more about NVIDIA’s new RTX 4070 Ti GPUs, be sure to read through the full announcement post from NVIDIA.

