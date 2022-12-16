Latest Ford F-150 Lightning EV price hike to drive starting cost up 40% since launch The Ford F-150 Lightning's starting price is being raised due to issues with high demand and shortage of manufacturing materials and components.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning was meant to be a big step into the electric vehicle space for the popular auto maker. Unfortunately, high demand and shortage of manufacturing components have forced Ford to rethink its price on the vehicle. It’s getting a second price hike this year and the next one will raise the price of the vehicle up 40 percent over its original starting price for a total of $55,974 USD.

Word of the latest price hike for the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck was spotted on the vehicle’s product page, as reported by CNBC. Its current starting price sits at $55,974, which is 8 percent up (or $4,000 USD) from the previous price hike reported in October 2022. It’s also 40 percent up over the $39,974 starting price that the F-150 base model started at. The reason for the price increases have been attributed to a combination of high demand for the vehicles and shortage of components and raw materials necessary for the vehicle’s manufacture.

Ford's F-150 Lightning has risen in price due to high demand and shortage of components like batteries and chips.

Source: Ford

The Ford F-150 Lightning has been a hot commodity this year, taking the already popular F-150 pickup truck and applying an EV design to it. Last year when pre-orders opened, the F-150 Lightning secured over 160,000 reservations. According to Ford’s leadership, high demand for the vehicle has not died down since, even as shortages have affected manufacture.

“[Prices have been adjusted] as a normal course of business due to rising material costs, market factors, and ongoing supply chain constraints,” A Ford spokesperson told CNBC. “Demand for this breakthrough vehicle is strong and continues to grow, we will continue to monitor pricing through the model year.”

And so it seems if matters stay the way they are, this might not even be the last price hike we see for the Ford F-150 Lightning. With that in mind, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further info and updates.