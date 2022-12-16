Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Latest Ford F-150 Lightning EV price hike to drive starting cost up 40% since launch

The Ford F-150 Lightning's starting price is being raised due to issues with high demand and shortage of manufacturing materials and components.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ford
Ford’s F-150 Lightning was meant to be a big step into the electric vehicle space for the popular auto maker. Unfortunately, high demand and shortage of manufacturing components have forced Ford to rethink its price on the vehicle. It’s getting a second price hike this year and the next one will raise the price of the vehicle up 40 percent over its original starting price for a total of $55,974 USD.

Word of the latest price hike for the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck was spotted on the vehicle’s product page, as reported by CNBC. Its current starting price sits at $55,974, which is 8 percent up (or $4,000 USD) from the previous price hike reported in October 2022. It’s also 40 percent up over the $39,974 starting price that the F-150 base model started at. The reason for the price increases have been attributed to a combination of high demand for the vehicles and shortage of components and raw materials necessary for the vehicle’s manufacture.

Ford F-150 Lightning assembly line.
Ford's F-150 Lightning has risen in price due to high demand and shortage of components like batteries and chips.
Source: Ford

The Ford F-150 Lightning has been a hot commodity this year, taking the already popular F-150 pickup truck and applying an EV design to it. Last year when pre-orders opened, the F-150 Lightning secured over 160,000 reservations. According to Ford’s leadership, high demand for the vehicle has not died down since, even as shortages have affected manufacture.

“[Prices have been adjusted] as a normal course of business due to rising material costs, market factors, and ongoing supply chain constraints,” A Ford spokesperson told CNBC. “Demand for this breakthrough vehicle is strong and continues to grow, we will continue to monitor pricing through the model year.”

And so it seems if matters stay the way they are, this might not even be the last price hike we see for the Ford F-150 Lightning. With that in mind, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further info and updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    December 16, 2022 12:00 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Latest Ford F-150 Lightning EV price hike to drive starting cost up 40% since launch

    redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      December 16, 2022 12:21 PM

      I want an EV but I think an EV truck is dumb honestly. Towing or hauling with current battery tech is pretty bad. And if you are using the vehicle as mostly point a to b commuter a truck size and dimensions are really bad for that

      snakeyez1979 legacy 10 years
        December 16, 2022 12:24 PM

        Yes, but who cares? Whatever gets people into an EV faster so we can adopt and perfect and eventually get a price drop.

        Your neighbor frank down the street with the raptor? he's not gonna drive a sedan ev, so if it works, let's do it.

        Although he may love his fossil fuels OR it could backfire with the range for hauling, but ummm let's forget that for a bit.

    CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      December 16, 2022 12:29 PM

      Ouch.

