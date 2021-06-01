New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti release date and pricing guide

NVIDIA's newest flagship gaming GPU is almost upon us. Here is everything you need to know about the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti.

Chris Jarrard
10

After months of rumors and speculation, NVIDIA has finally made the RTX 3080 Ti official. The new GPU was unveiled as a part of the company’s keynote address at this year’s Computex event in Taipei, Taiwan. The RTX 3070 Ti also made an appearance at the show and is expected to slot into NVIDIA’s gaming GPU lineup between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.

Gamers won’t have long to wait for the official release date for these GPUs, though securing one through retail channels will likely prove difficult if the last six months of PC hardware hysteria has taught us anything. Still, landing one of these cards will be possible for those who are eager and informed. We have prepared this guide to show the release dates and pricing of the new GPUs so you can get a leg up on upgrading or building your gaming PCs.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti release dates

The RTX 3080 Ti will take the RTX 3080’s place as NVIDIA’s new gaming flagship GPU and will be the first of the two products announced during the Computex Keynote to launch. The RTX 3080 Ti will be available on June 3, 2021. 

The RTX 3070 Ti will have its official release on June 10, 2021, just a week after its bigger brother. Both cards will be available from NVIDIA as Founders Edition models. Custom-designed variants from partner OEMs will also be available, though exact details on availability and pricing will vary depending on the model and manufacturer. 

In North America, NVIDIA ceased selling cards to consumers directly several months ago and all Founders Edition GPUs are sold through retailer Best Buy. While it is possible that Best Buy will have some RTX 3080 Ti cards available on June 3, the availability of previous GPUs has been extremely limited and the company tends to offer multiple card variants in drops that occur weekly or semi-weekly. The exact day and time of these drops have varied.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti pricing

As these new GPUs are designed to slot in between existing products performance-wise, they are also priced accordingly. The RTX 3080 Ti will ship with 12GB GDDR6X memory, has a boost clock of up to 1665Mhz, and an estimated TDP of 350 watts. The Founders Edition model will retail for $1199 USD.

The RTX 3070 Ti ships with 8GB of GDDR6X memory, has a boost clock of up to 1770 MHz, and has an estimated TDP of 290 watts. The Founders Edition model will retail for $599. This slots the RTX 3070 Ti directly between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 in price and performance.

As we have seen previously, the availability of these new GPUs will be extremely limited on launch day and into the foreseeable future. While NVIDIA and its primary rival AMD are making new GPUs as fast as possible, their output is still not enough to meet consumer demand. NVIDIA has publicly commented that the ongoing chip shortage, a primary cause of the supply constraint, may run into 2023. Hopefully, things get sorted out before that, but we do wish good luck to those PC gamers who will try and score a 3080 Ti on launch day.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 1, 2021 3:15 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti release date and pricing guide

    • Zolneirz legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 1, 2021 3:22 PM

      im just gonna pretend these don't exist so my 3080 can ignore them like my 1080 ignored the 1080ti.

      It will still microstutter in RDR2, the RTX inclusion game list got smaller, not larger. so, fuck it.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 4:51 PM

        I think this Ti is not close to the 1080->1080ti. This will probably only be maybe 5-15% faster for almost
        100% price increase.

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 1, 2021 5:49 PM

          Yah this time around the 3080Ti really seemed unnecessary.. it's basically just a 3090 with half the memory. And honestly people should just look at like that.

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 5:48 PM

        huh I don't get any micro-stutter in RDR2 anymore on my 3080. Switched to DX12 after someone mentioned it runs a lot better on the 30 series and sure enough it runs butter smooth.

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 7:00 PM

        For reference.. frame-times riding around and then snapped a screenshot. It's very stable now at least with DX12: https://i.imgur.com/N6zg4Du.jpg

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 1, 2021 3:27 PM

      More bullshit paper launches

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 1, 2021 4:42 PM

      Almost double the price for 2GB more memory and slightly higher "boost clock"? lol.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 4:49 PM

        Yup. And it’s already known the 3090 is only marginally better than the 3080 already.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 5:25 PM

        Nvidia tone deaf

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 1, 2021 5:38 PM

          Nah they know exactly what they're doing. This is gonna set the bar higher yet again. Be prepared to never see another flagship GPU under $1k going forward.

    • Dessicator82 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 1, 2021 5:41 PM

      Why is everyone ignoring the 3070Ti? It looks like a pretty solid performer. Does it even matter that they have an absurdly overpriced supercar equivalent when they are also releasing a high performer in a more reasonable price bracket?

      • omnova legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 5:48 PM

        Not ignoring it but I have serious doubts that it will be as good value as the vanilla 3080. Gonna wait for benchmarks.

    • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 1, 2021 6:29 PM

      Allegedly Best Buy is doing in-store queues for this... some sort of ticketing system. From the nerdspeak discord:

      As far as bestbuy goes, there is a rumor that the 3080 Ti will be sold in stores, via a ticket/queue system, I have verified with my BB source that this is partially true, this will only take place at select stores, and tomorrow any store NOT participating in the ticket/in store system should have a sign posted stating such in the entrance.

      • ajvitaly legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 6:32 PM

        Thanks for this. I wonder if it will be for the RTX 3070 as well. At this point, I'd think Best Buy would want to go to a total in-person lottery system to get foot traffic back in the stores.

        • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 1, 2021 7:03 PM

          Probably if it goes well, but I'd wager people are already lining up if the news is out (for the 3080Ti).

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 7:02 PM

        Microcenter has done the same deal for launches.. so worth checking them for this if your actually looking for a 3070Ti or 3080Ti.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 7:27 PM

        wow, I might actually get one.

