NVIDIA releases Game Ready 496.76 driver for Battlefield 2042 The newest driver package from NVIDIA also brings along DLSS support to Battlefield 2042, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and other titles.

Another major PC game launch has arrived and NVIDIA has a new driver to go along with it. Earlier today, the GPU giant pushed out the latest driver package for its popular graphics cards. The NVIDIA 496.76 drivers are optimized for Battlefield 2042 and promise to offer a premium experience to players. The update also brings DLSS support to a wide variety of titles, along with the normal bug fixes and tweaks.

This new Game Ready driver provides an optimal gaming experience for Battlefield 2042, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and maximizes performance and NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency. In addition, this new driver offers support for the latest new titles to leverage DLSS technology, including Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Myth of Empires. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver also provides the best experience for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

The 496.76 driver package also includes the following bug fixes:

[WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]

[Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593]

[Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]

Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]

[Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]

[Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]

[Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

[Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]

[Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]

[Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during gameplay [3404644]

The new drivers are available in packages for Windows 10 and Windows 11, along with variants for those who use NVIDIA’s mobile gaming GPUs.

496.76 Windows 11 DCH Desktop

496.76 Windows 11 DCH Mobile

496.76 Windows 10 DCH Desktop

496.76 Windows 10 DCH Mobile

For more news on the latest GPUs and AAA PC game launches, including Battlefield 2042 and Halo: Infinite, make sure to keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.