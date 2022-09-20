NVIDIA reveals GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs launching in October 2022 GeForce RTX 4080 variants are also coming in November, boasting at least double the performance speeds of RTX 30 Series counterparts.

NVIDIA has been turning heads for quite a few years now with the latest generations of its GPU hardware. The RTX 30 Series were already quite impressive, but NVIDIA is already preparing the next generation. The RTX 40 Series has been revealed with the GeForce RTX 4090 launching in October 2022. What’s more, a slightly less powerful, but more economic version will launch in November with the RTX 4080.

NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 40 Series during a special GeForce Beyond presentation on September 20, 2022. During the presentation, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shared the reveal of the new products, beginning with the new GeForce RTX 4090. Building upon the stellar power of the RTX 30 Series (which have been very difficult to acquire), the RTX 4090 aims to push even further, said to bring at least two times the performance power of an RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 4090 will release on October 12, 2022, featuring 24GB of G6X RAM, and will retail at a starting price of $1599.00 USD. Would-be buyers can sign up to be notified when the GPU is available for purchase now.

NVIDIA will be launching two versions of the GeForce RTX 40 Series this year, including the RTX 4080 in November 2022.

Source: NVIDIA

That wasn’t the only big thing that was revealed during the GeForce Beyond presentation. Jensen also shared a more economical solution in the form of the GeForce RTX 4080. This particular GPU sheds some of the performance of the powerhouse 4090 model, but it’s still said to pack two to four times the power of an RTX 3080 Ti. It will start at $899 USD for a 12GB G6X RAM version, and $1199 for a 16GB G6X Version. All versions of the RTX 4080 will launch sometime in November, with official dates to be revealed later.

With the RTX 40 Series of GPUs confirmed, and RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 versions given launch windows, stay tuned for more coverage on these latest GPUs, including when and where to buy them, as details become available.