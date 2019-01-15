Now is not the time to buy a new GPU
If you find yourself itching to buy a new GPU, you may want to use some hydrocortisone cream to get through the summer.
The new GPU replaces the RTX 2080 and aims to close the gap on the RTX 2080 TI.
Id Software's highly anticipated shooter sequel Doom Eternal will be out later this year. Will it support NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing technology?
Thanks to updates to OBS and NVENC, gamers can get the same quality from a single RTX-enabled PC as pro streamers get from 2-PC configurations.
If you think you have what it takes to be a top-level streamer, NVIDIA's RTX Stream On contest might be up your alley.
Users are reporting artifacting, crashing, and total failure on a specific model of NVIDIA's flagship GPU.
Team Green spent the last month hyping RTX while failing to mention that there are no RTX-enabled games to play right now.
The RTX press demo shown at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany is now available to the public in high quality.
The company took the wraps off their newest gaming GPUs during Gamescom in Germany.
After a new round of leaks this morning, it would be safe to say that the NVIDIA Turing GPU horse is out of the barn.