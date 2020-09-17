The Long Dark brings frigid survival gameplay to the Nintendo Switch today The acclaimed survival game is finally making the jump to the Nintendo Switch, letting you take its frigid world with you wherever you go.

The Long Dark is absolutely one of the best survival games available on any platform right now. Developer Hinterland has done such a great job expanding the game and you can dive into the frigid wilderness of The Long Dark on Nintendo Switch starting today.

Available for $34.99 (there’s a small discount as of the time of this article’s publication), The Long Dark on Nintendo Switch includes the game’s iconic campaign and sandbox survival experience. If you haven’t had the pleasure of playing The Long Dark just yet then now is the perfect time to pick it up. Being able to dive into the survival experience from anywhere is going to be huge for the game’s community, and its graphical design is very easy on the eyes. This makes it even more likely that you’ll end up dumping hours into the game at a time without even realizing it.

Still not really sure if The Long Dark is for you? If you want to learn more before you pick it up, then I highly suggest checking out our reviews of the game’s singleplayer episodes. You can find Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3 right here on Shacknews. You can also head over to any of the other content we’ve covered in our The Long Dark topic. Our resident survival expert, Bill Lavoy has logged thousands of hours in the game and can help you get a grasp of the basic mechanics with guides like how to get the Well Fed buff.

If you’re a fan of survival games, then you really can’t go wrong with The Long Dark. It’s a fantastic little indie game with a lot to offer, and the developers are still working on more story content for it, too. If you want to pick it up, then you can do so on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now.