Trump administration wants Tencent-owned companies' data-security protocols Security is important and it looks like the Trump administration wants to ensure Tencent-owned but US-based companies are doing it right.

Tencent is a major company that seems to have its fingers it every pie you eat. The Trump administration is certainly aware of the massive holdings the Chinese titan has in US-based companies and is now asking for more information about data-security protocols.

News about this request for security protocols was first reported on by Jenny Leonard, Saleha Mohsin, and David McLaughlin of Bloomberg on September 18, 2020. According to the report, the Trump administration is asking gaming companies that are connected to Tencent to provide the administration with details of their data-security protocols.

The report states that letters have been sent to Epic Games, Riot Games, and others that have ties to the China-based tech company.

This is just one more push against the Chinese company from the Trump administration. Recently, Trump wanted to ban TikTok, and then later wanted a US company to buy it. This would eventuate with Oracle winning the bid to purchase the social media video app.

Just a couple of weeks ago, India banned PUBG Mobile and over 100 more China-related apps. The reason behind these bans? According to the press release, because these apps may be “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

But what does this all mean for the average gamer that only really cares about being able to floss in Fortnite or win another round of Valorant? Right now, it at least appears to mean the administration is ensuring your data is secure from probing eyes. In the event security protocols aren’t up to scratch, we could see these US-based companies plugging holes.

The trade war between the Trump administration and China looks to be continuing. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on any news that comes from these security protocol requests.