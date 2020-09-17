Humble Bundle & Can You Pet the Dog team up to support animal charities Humble Bundle has teamed with Can You Pet the Dog Twitter account curator Tristan Cooper to help four-legged friends everywhere with the You Can Pet the Dog bundle.

You'd have to be made of stone not to love dogs. Everybody's life is made better with a furry companion and that's just as true in video games as it is in everyday life. The gaming world has been blessed with the Can You Pet the Dog Twitter account for the past couple of year. Now the person behind the account, Tristan Cooper, is teaming up with Humble Bundle to offer up a bundle of games with all proceeds supporting various animal charities.

The Humble You Can Pet the Dog Bundle opened up on Thursday and each of its games features everybody's four-legged friends in one form or another. You can pay $1 USD for Scribblenauts Unlimited, Beyond Eyes, Dog Sled Saga, and Bulb Boy. Pay more than the average $4.81 USD for Shenmue I & II, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Death's Gambit. Pay $12 USD or more to also receive Blair Witch, which comes with the Good Boy DLC pack. All of these games activate on Steam.

Proceeds from the You Can Pet the Dog bundle support Sweet Farm, the world's first non-profit sanctuary dedicated to addressing the impacts of factory farming across animals, plants, and the planet; the Humane Society of the United States, the nation's most effective animal protection organization since 1954; and the Best Friends Animal Society, the leader of the no-kill movement dedicated exclusively to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. Buyers can determine where their dollar goes, allocating their money between the charities, the game developers, and the team at Humble.

Tristan Cooper established the Can You Pet the Dog Twitter account back in March 2019. Since then, he's provided the essential public service of letting the gaming public know which dogs are and are not pettable within all sorts of video games, past and present.

The Humble You Can Pet the Dog Bundle will be available for the next two weeks. As of this writing, the bundle has already raised over $20,000 in sales.