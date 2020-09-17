Ori and the Will of the Wisps comes to Nintendo Switch today Microsoft's first-party platformer will arrive on Switch later today.

Nintendo held yet another Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on September 17 where they detailed upcoming releases from their publishing partners. Though the event didn’t pack the over-the-top levels of excitement we’ve seen from past Directs, the show concluded with a pretty neat announcement. Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of the best platformers of the year, is heading to Nintendo Switch. Even more, the game will be available for purchase today.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps was developed by Moon Studios and was released as a Microsoft platform exclusive earlier this year. The game is a sequel to 2015’s Ori and the Blind Forest, which also came to the Nintendo Switch back in 2019. It’s not too surprising that the second title in the series has also made its way to Nintendo’s hybrid console. The Xbox Game Studios title will be available on Nintendo Switch today for $29.99 USD.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Collector’s Edition was also revealed during the Nintendo Direct Mini. Coming in at $149.99 USD, the Collector’s Edition is packed with goodies for fans of the platformer:

Premium “Transforming” Display Box with Glow-in-the-Dark Finish

Majestic Stained Glass style Art Piece

“The Flora & Fauna of Ori” Field Guide

Sketchbook Zine, featuring rarely seen production art

Collectible Art Card Set

Hard Enamel, Glow-in-the-Dark Pin

Digital Download Cards for Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps soundtracks by composer Gareth Coker

Physical Editions of Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest, featuring Exclusive, Reversible Cover Art (Region Free - Worldwide Compatibility)

While the Ori and the Will of the Wisps announcement may have been the biggest reveal from the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, it wasn’t the only one. Visit the Nintendo Direct Mini topic page on Shacknews for more news out of the event.