Arcade1Up announces Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet, available now The latest cabinet from Arcade1Up is the company's first Sega arcade machine.

Arcade1Up continues to be one of the most prominent names in the world of arcade gaming. Manufacturing some of the most high-quality products, the company has become a go-to for retro gamers and collectors. The next major release from the manufacturer is a cabinet that will let players experience the beloved classic that is Golden Axe, in the first arcade machine from Arcade1Up that is officially licensed by Sega.

Arcade1Up shared the news on September 17 via press release with Shacknews. Titled “Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet,” this machine will include Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Shinobi, Altered Beast, and Wrestle Wars. “Teaming up with friends and family has never been so much fun, with the included Golden Axe TM titles allowing for up to 4-players to play locally at the same time.” the company shared.

As for specs, the cabinet stands at 45.8” tall, and has a full-color 17” LCD display. There is also a volume control and light-up marquee, allowing users to tune the effects to their liking.

The announcement of Arcade1Up’s first machine in partnership with Sega is pretty exciting, and fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it. In fact, fans won’t have to wait at all, as the cabinet is available to order now. On the official Arcade1Up website, fans can purchase the Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet for $399.99 USD.

It’s no secret that we here at Shacknews are big fans of retro gaming, to hear more about the offerings of retro gaming company, visit the Arcade1Up topic page on our website.