New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Arcade1Up announces Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet, available now

The latest cabinet from Arcade1Up is the company's first Sega arcade machine.
Donovan Erskine
5

Arcade1Up continues to be one of the most prominent names in the world of arcade gaming. Manufacturing some of the most high-quality products, the company has become a go-to for retro gamers and collectors. The next major release from the manufacturer is a cabinet that will let players experience the beloved classic that is Golden Axe, in the first arcade machine from Arcade1Up that is officially licensed by Sega. 

Arcade1Up shared the news on September 17 via press release with Shacknews. Titled “Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet,” this machine will include Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Shinobi, Altered Beast, and Wrestle Wars. “Teaming up with friends and family has never been so much fun, with the included Golden Axe TM titles allowing for up to 4-players to play locally at the same time.” the company shared. 

As for specs, the cabinet stands at 45.8” tall, and has a full-color 17” LCD display. There is also a volume control and light-up marquee, allowing users to tune the effects to their liking. 

The announcement of Arcade1Up’s first machine in partnership with Sega is pretty exciting, and fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it. In fact, fans won’t have to wait at all, as the cabinet is available to order now. On the official Arcade1Up website, fans can purchase the Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet for $399.99 USD.

It’s no secret that we here at Shacknews are big fans of retro gaming, to hear more about the offerings of retro gaming company, visit the Arcade1Up topic page on our website.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 17, 2020 10:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Arcade1Up announces Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet, available now

    • pigvomit legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 17, 2020 10:53 AM

      Shinobi is one of my favorites! Nostalgia of so many pizza parlor trips.

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 17, 2020 12:06 PM

        Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Altered Beast is as close to a perfect trifecta as I could get for that 80's arcade nostalgia trip! The other 2 would be Rampage (which 1UP already did) and 720° which will probably never happen due to the weirdo controller.

        • bozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 17, 2020 12:07 PM

          Double Dragon too!

          • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 17, 2020 12:09 PM

            Oh man you're right... damn it there's more than I thought.

            Double Dragon arcade was so superior to any other version of Double Dragon.

    • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 17, 2020 10:53 AM

      God damn it another one I would love to have. I just can't justify the cost of any of them, though.

Hello, Meet Lola