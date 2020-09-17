Elgato Key Light Air unboxing: Illuminate yourself like a pro The easiest way to get better looking videos is to have good light. Elgato hopes to make this easier with the new Key Light Air.

No matter how much money you spend on a webcam or fancy DSLR, the quality of the images you capture will ultimately come down to how much light the camera sensor is able to draw in while exposed. If you ever wondered why you see so many streamers or content creators who appear crystal clear and lifelike in their videos while you always look like Jabba the Hutt in a candle-lit pit, it’s not just because you are a disgusting slob — it’s because you don’t have proper lighting (mostly).

Shacknews video master Greg Burke got the opportunity to get intimate with Elgato’s new Key Light Air, an all-in-one lighting solution that can give your videos and pictures a professional-looking upgrade. In the video below, Greg unboxes the Key Light Air and explains the setup and how to get light working in your favor.

The Elgato Key Light Air is easy to set up and a cinch to use in practice thanks to its ability to be controlled remotely from your PC or mobile device. You can easily adjust the light to your needs without having to get up and ruin your stream. Imagine how much easier it will be to do naughty cam videos when you don’t need to constantly fiddle with conventional illumination!

We think the Key Light Air is pretty sweet, even if the rest of the Shacknews staff is concerned that we now have to look at a crisp, HD version of Greg during all video calls from here on out.